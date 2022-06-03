"Has the stature of Steven Gerrard" - Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to sign 'dominant' 23-year-old as Paul Pogba's replacement

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his former side to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as Paul Pogba's replacement this summer.

Pogba, 29, has left Old Trafford after his contract expired and is expected to return to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Red Devils are set for a huge summer overhaul with the expectation being that a midfielder will be signed.

Sheringham is tipping West Ham's Rice, 23, to come in as Pogba's replacement, having had yet another impressive season for the Hammers.

The former Manchester United striker heaped huge praise on the Englishman, telling Lord Ping (via Express):

“It’s going to be hard [to keep him]. I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, ‘he is the best midfielder in the world at the moment’. I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs,"

Rice made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and contributing three assists.

The English midfielder was instrumental in West Ham's venture to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Sheringham has compared Rice to legendary Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard:

"He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward. He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield - he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have that in a central midfield position."

Story continues below ad

Sheringham believes Rice would be an upgrade on Pogba. Noting the midfielder's character and leadership skills, he added:

“[Declan would be an upgrade on Pogba] because Declan is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy, but leads with the wrong character. He doesn’t inspire people around him, he doesn’t inspire his supporters around him. Whereas someone like Declan does. You want to roll with him, the way he plays the game.”

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Do you agree with "I would go all out to get Declan Rice... and I would make him captain!"Do you agree with @henrywinter that Rice is the leader we need in the dressing room right now? #MUFC "I would go all out to get Declan Rice... and I would make him captain!" 👀Do you agree with @henrywinter that Rice is the leader we need in the dressing room right now? #MUFC https://t.co/ShuV89S8cE

Story continues below ad

Can Manchester United sign Declan Rice?

Declan Rice will cost Manchester United a pretty penny

If Manchester United want to sign Declan Rice, they will have to pay a huge sum to lure him away from West Ham.

Hammers boss David Moyes has insisted that it will take £150 million to sign the midfielder, with the Red Devils not the only interested side (per DailyMail).

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham's £150M asking price for Declan Rice has so far put off any potential suitors. Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City want him but have yet to make contact because of the fee.



All three clubs are set to wait for his contract to run down further.



(Source: @Sjohnsonsport) West Ham's £150M asking price for Declan Rice has so far put off any potential suitors. Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City want him but have yet to make contact because of the fee.All three clubs are set to wait for his contract to run down further.(Source: @Sjohnsonsport) 🚨 West Ham's £150M asking price for Declan Rice has so far put off any potential suitors. Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City want him but have yet to make contact because of the fee.All three clubs are set to wait for his contract to run down further.(Source: @Sjohnsonsport)

Story continues below ad

Chelsea are also keen admirers of the Englishman who rose through the Blues' youth academy before being released in 2013.

According to Mirror, Rice is willing to stay at West Ham for another year before making the step up to a bigger side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far