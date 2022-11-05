“Has suffered a significant injury” - Chelsea confirm 25-year-old star will miss 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea have confirmed that Ben Chilwell will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury.

Chilwell, 25, was seen clutching his knee right at the death of the Blues' 2-1 win over Dynamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday, 2 November.

The left-back managed to get to his feet but was carried to the tunnel after the final whistle and left Stamford Bridge on crutches.

A statement on Chelsea's official website confirmed that Chilwell is now set to miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

"Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup."

"Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department."

Ben Chilwell @BenChilwell Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support 💙 https://t.co/2H01Whhfhn

It is a huge blow to not only Graham Potter's side but also England, who have had defensive injury issues to deal with.

Gareth Southgate is set to name his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup on 23 November.

Chilwell joins Reece James, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips on the injury list.

The English defender has made 14 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright questions Chelsea manager Potter's use of Raheem Sterling as a wingback

Sterling has been used out of position

Potter has impressed at the Stamford Bridge helm, overseeing seven wins, three draws, and one defeat in all competitions thus far.

He has guided the Blues to the last 16 of the Champions League, and they sit sixth in the league on 21 points from 12 games.

However, Potter's decision to use Sterling, 27, as a wingback has drawn criticism.

The English attacker is unfamiliar with the position and has failed to convince in the role.

He is Chelsea's top scorer this season, scoring five goals and contributing two assists in 17 appearances.

Wright has questioned the tactical move from Potter and believes that Sterling is unhappy playing in the role.

He told The Kelly and Wrighty Show (via Daily Mail):

'It's one of the confusing things what Graham Potter is doing at the moment."

He continued,

"There's no way he [Sterling] can be happy playing that role, especially when you look at what he's done at City, and the team he was playing in, everything was really concentrated on offence for him.

"It must be really strange and tough for him to go to a new club and have to play in a position like that. I hope they can sort that out soon for him."

Raheem Sterling @sterling7 🏾 minor setback, major comeback Prayers up for my guy Chilly🏾 minor setback, major comeback Prayers up for my guy Chilly 🙏🏾 minor setback, major comeback

It remains to be seen if Sterling will play the same role this weekend when Chelsea takes on Arsenal on Sunday, 6 November.

