"Has unfinished business", "Coming for 1000 goals" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo provides response to question about his retirement

Fans on X jubilantly reacted after Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly claimed he would retire after 10 years.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career at the age of 38, the Portugal icon continues to flourish at the highest level. He has showcased his impressive work ethic and fitness levels.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down this season, posting 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. His achievements on the pitch have enabled Al-Nassr to challenge for the Saudi Pro League title and AFC Champions League. They are second in the league with 46 points, seven points behind Al-Hilal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently contracted to Al-Nassr until the summer of 2025. He made an appearance at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai earlier today (Friday, January 19). When asked about a possible retirement, Ronaldo cheekily replied (as per @FabrizioRomano):

“The moment I feel I’m done, I'll retire… maybe in 10 years?!”

One fan reacted by tipping Ronaldo to achieve the 1,000-goal mark. He is currently on 873 strikes for club and country in total:

"We're coming for 1000 goals"

Another fan wrote:

"Cristiano isn’t going anywhere… He has unfinished business"

Cristiano Ronaldo praises Manchester City after excellent 2022-23 campaign

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has raised a few eyebrows after he waxed lyrical about Manchester City during the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards.

Pep Guardiola and Co. showcased their dominance last season, establishing themselves as the undisputed best team in Europe. They won the treble of the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup.

Ronaldo said (via @FabrizioRomano):

“Manchester City did amazing. Congratulations on their season. Players, coach. Superb... Finally they win the Champions League, they probably deserved it two years ago. I enjoy seeing them playing."

He also tipped the Cityzens to challenge for this season's Champions League, alongside Real Madrid and Bayern Munich:

“Manchester City have good chance to win the Champions League again. Favorites? Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern…"

Manchester City are in contention to win their fourth league title in a row, sitting second in the standings with 43 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.