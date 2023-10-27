"Hasn't done anything in league", "Joke" - Fans react as Lionel Messi gets nominated for MLS 'Newcomer of the Year' award

Fans on the internet have expressed their opinions on Lionel Messi's nomination as the Major League Soccer's 'Newcomer of the Year'.

Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this year. After joining the Herons, the Argentine playmaker guided the side towards their maiden Leagues Cup triumph by scoring ten goals in only seven matches.

However, Messi played only six games for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and recorded a goal and two assists. He missed a few games due to injuries and an international break too. As a result, fans found Lionel Messi's nomination as the 'Newcomer of the Year' questionable.

Expand Tweet

A few fans have raised questions about Messi's contribution to Inter Miami in MLS while others have outright claimed that the former Barcelona star hasn't done anything in American top-tier football.

"Hasn't done anything in league," a user wrote.

"Joke," another supporter chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions to the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Giorgos Giakoumakis, who scored 17 goals in 29 appearances for Atlanta United, and Eduard Lowen, who recorded six goals and nine assists in 29 matches for St. Louis City, have also been finalized for the title alongside the Argentine playmaker.

Barcelona star wants Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on October 30, Monday, and the Argentine icon is a front-runner in the race.

In the last few months, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain has been backed by several famous names to win the accolade. The latest name to join the list is Uruguayan footballer, Ronald Araujo. The 24-year-old said (via All About Argentina on Twitter):

“I hope Messi can win the Ballon d'Or. He is the best player in the world and always will be. I always say that and we can all see the talent he has. He is amazing,"

Alongside the prestigious World Cup title, the Inter Miami star also won the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. Last season, he made 41 appearances for PSG and registered 21 goals and 20 assists.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has been seen as the other potential candidate for the accolade presented by Football France. The Norwegian forward recorded 52 goals and nine assists in a total of 53 appearances for the Etihad outfit, last season. Moreover, he also helped Manchester City win the historic treble.