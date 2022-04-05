"Hasn’t been happening for the past couple of games" - Jamie Carragher raises doubt over Liverpool's Premier League title push

Jamie Carragher has cast doubts on Liverpool's title challenge in the Premier League this season.

After falling behind in the first half of the season, the Reds have raced back into the title race. They are currently just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

They take on Pep Guardiola's side this weekend in a clash that could potentially decide the winner of the Premier League this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 10th April: Liverpool vs Man City (Crucial PL match)

14th May: Liverpool vs. Man City (FA Cup final)

29th May: Liverpool vs. Man City (UCL final)



Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher, however, feels Jurgen Klopp's men are not in their best form at the moment.

“I think both Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk have been fantastic for the last couple of games because during that time they have just been getting the job done. I go back to the 6-0 win over Leeds, and that was a vintage Liverpool display, but it hasn’t been happening for the past couple of games.”

He added that the Reds will need to up their game if they wish to beat City in their own den this weekend.

“I think they will have to improve their performance level if they want to get the result that they want at Manchester City.”

Rooney weighs in on clash between Manchester City and Liverpool

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has also weighed in on the mega clash set to take place at the Etihad this weekend. He said on Sky Sports:

“The game on Sunday could decide where the title goes because the two teams, I don’t think any of them are going to drop points. They both might be the two best teams in Europe at the moment.”

Rooney added:

“I think City’s response to Liverpool winning the early kick-off was massive and that is what champions do. When there is a pressure game, they take that pressure away and now they have a very testing game coming up on Sunday.”

As a Manchester United legend, Rooney is unhappy with either winner from the tie.

Wayne Rooney @WayneRooney The lad who went to watch Liverpool train in mufc top with my name on the back is a legend. The lad who went to watch Liverpool train in mufc top with my name on the back is a legend.

When asked who he thinks will win, he said:

“I wish none of them to be honest. I think it could go either way. I think Liverpool are on a great run of form just as Manchester City have, but I think they can go to Manchester City and win.”

The crucial match between the Reds and the Cityzens is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 10.

