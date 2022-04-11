"Hasn’t made us any more competitive" - Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after Liverpool vs Manchester City

Arsenal fan and media personality Piers Morgan has spoken of his disappointment with Mikel Arteta in the aftermath of yesterday's Liverpool vs Manchester City clash. Morgan does not feel the Gunners have made enough progress under the Spaniard.

The controversial columnist took to Twitter to express his disappointment with Arteta and wrote:

"Watching this exhilarating match with a heavy heart as I realise not a single Arsenal player would get into either of these teams. Arteta's much-vaunted 'process' hasn't made us any more competitive with the best clubs."

While Morgan’s frustration at the Gunners can be understood, it is hard to imagine Arteta doing much better than he has with the tools at his disposal. Unlike City and Liverpool, who have players with a wealth of experience, Arteta has had to work with a young team.

Nevertheless, Arteta can be proud of with the club he once played for. Despite differing opinions, he has made considerable progress with the team. The Gunners and currently in the race to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2018.

Arsenal struggle to find top-four as Liverpool hope for Manchester City slip-up

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

In a shocking turn of events, the Gunners have endured a series of poor performances, with Mikel Arteta's men struggling to pick up points. After just two wins and three defeats in their last five games, the Gunners have been overtaken by Tottenham Hotspur, who sit in fourth place.

With 54 points to Spurs' 57, with a game in hand over the Lilywhites, the Gunners can still fight for a Champions League spot.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Spurs have now scored more PL goals this season under Antonio Conte (appointed November) than Arsenal have under Arteta Spurs have now scored more PL goals this season under Antonio Conte (appointed November) than Arsenal have under Arteta

Meanwhile, Liverpool managed a 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, With both clubs vying for the Premier League title, the Cityzens remain in the lead. The Reds have 73 points to City's 74. If either side slacks a little in their coming games the title could be decided well before the final gameweek of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are also in contention for the FA Cup, as well as the Champions League trophy. The two sides will clash in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 16.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar