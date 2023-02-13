"Hasn’t had much of an impact" - Mikel Arteta urged to drop 'struggling' Arsenal star ahead of crucial encounter against Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urged to start Leandro Trossard instead of Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City. Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop believes the Brazilian is not at his best currently and should be benched for the Belgian.

Martinelli has not scored or assisted in his last five matches for Arteta's side in all competitions. The Brazilian has suffered a dip in form, while Trossard scored for the Gunners in the draw with Brentford last weekend.

Hislop believes it is time for Arteta to make a big decision and start Trossard in the match against Manchester City on Wednesday. He said:

"When he has come on, Leandro Trossard has had an impact. So if you're Arteta, I think the time is right to think: 'Well, do I now play Trossard from the very start?' Now, Martinelli is quick, and defences coming up against that kind of pace, you have to adjust just for that pure speed that Martinelli brings. But he hasn't had much of an impact. He's not been playing well and is struggling a bit. So the easy change I think given the form of Trossard, given the fact that he's finally got on the scoresheet for Arsenal, is that you have to play him from the very start."

Leandro Trossard on first Arsenal goal and Brentford draw

Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal on Saturday, but the Gunners could not get the win they needed.

The Belgian spoke about his experience and said:

"I saw B on the ball, I knew I had to make it at the back post. It was a perfect cross and luckily I scored it. It was perfect for us to get the lead, and a perfect moment I think."

Speaking about the dropped points at home to Brentford, he said:

"It's always a missed opportunity I think if you were leading, especially we knew what they wanted to do. We know their game plan, that they were strong on set pieces and that's how we conceded the goal."

Arsenal have a big game on Wednesday as they could lose top spot to Manchester City if they lose.

