“Hasn’t scored enough goals to have his own celebration” - James Maddison launches brutal attack on Brentford star

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison clashed with Brentford's Neal Maupay after the latter used the England international's popular darts celebration.

The Bees attacker opened the scoring in their Premier League meeting with Spurs, which the north London side eventually won 3-2 on Wednesday (January 31). Muapay celebrated in Maddison style along with fellow striker Ivan Toney near the touchline after finding the net.

However, Ange Postecoglou's men stormed back in the second half, with Destiny Udogie (48'), Brennan Johnson (49'), and Richarlison (56') all scoring in the space of eight minutes.

The latter two would also show support for their teammate by pulling out the darts impression after scoring. Speaking after the game, Maddison told TNT Sport (via Sky Sports):

"He probably hasn't scored enough goals in the last couple of years for his own celebration, so he probably had to copy mine!"

The attacking midfielder made his first start in the Premier League after picking up an ankle problem during the 4-1 loss to Chelsea on November 6. He's been instrumental to a lot of Tottenham Hotspur's good work this season, having scored thrice and provided six assists in 12 league appearances.

Spurs are now fourth, just three points away from north London rivals Arsenal and eight behind leaders Liverpool. Up next for Maddison and Co. is a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday (February 3).

Neal Maupay sends message to James Maddison after loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Neither Neal Maupay nor James Maddison have held back following their clash over the darts celebration in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-2 victory against Brentford on Wednesday.

After the match, Maupay wrote on Instagram while sharing photos from the fixture:

"Went a bit early with that one. Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison. We go again monday bees."

Overall, Maupay has netted 100 senior club career goals, while the English midfielder has bagged 72. Maddison also suffered relegation with Leicester City in the 2022/23 season before joining Spurs for a reported £40 million last summer.

This season, Maupay has had to chip in with goals due to Ivan Toney's ban and Bryan Mbeumo's injury. He's scored four goals and assisted three from 18 Premier League appearances.

The Bees are now 15th in the standings, just four points above the drop zone. They next face a daunting challenge when Manchester City arrive at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday (February 5).