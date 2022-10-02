"Hasn’t worked out for them" - Arsene Wenger highlights the main issue with Liverpool this season 

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's lack of form has plagued the Anfield side so far this season.

Liverpool have made a disappointing start to the campaign as they sit ninth in the league with just two wins in seven league games.

Their latest setback came in a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, a game many had expected them to win.

The Reds' form has been a stark contrast to their fantastic campaign in 2021-22, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

They also made it to the final of the Champions League and only lost out on the title to Manchester City by one point.

Jurgen Klopp's spent £85 million including add-ons on Nunez to prise him away from Benfica in a club-record deal.

However, the Uruguayan has yet to get going for the Merseysiders, managing just two goals in seven appearances.

Wenger has alluded to the striker's unconvincing start to life in the Premier League when discussing Liverpool's struggles:

“Nunez at the moment hasn’t worked out for them. They made a big investment, but he is sitting on the bench, and they lost Mane.”

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich for £30 million in the summer having been a huge hit at Anfield.

The Senegalese forward managed 23 goals in 51 appearances last season and his departure is being felt.

Nunez was viewed as his replacement from an attacking perspective, but the goals are just not coming for the Uruguayan.

Liverpool manager Klopp aware of his side's lack of confidence

Liverpool are faltering this season

Klopp has conceded that his side are under pressure following a difficult start to the campaign.

Following the draw with Brighton, the German said:

"We are under pressure; we don't ignore that; we don't increase it every day, but it is there. We want to do much better; we want more points; we want to be in a different area in the table. We have to improve; that only happens if we perform. We have to perform more consistently."

Liverpool hit rock-bottom when they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

They followed that up with a vital 2-1 win over Ajax but seemingly aren't able to get a run of wins on the board.

It is a worrying situation for the Merseysiders, who had been expected to be title challengers this season.

Next up for Klopp's men is a home game against Rangers in the Champions League where they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

