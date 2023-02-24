"Hasn’t worked as we wanted" - Manchester United star explains why he has struggled in key aspect this season

In a post-match interview, Wout Weghorst, the Manchester United striker on loan from Burnley, admitted that he needs to up his goal-scoring game.

Weghorst's transfer to United in the January window was surprising, but Ten Hag has consistently praised the striker since his arrival. However, the 30-year-old was subbed off at half-time during United's Europa League victory over Barcelona on Thursday, as he struggled to make an impact.

Since joining the Red Devils, he has only scored once in his 11 appearances for Manchester United. Speaking after the game, the striker explained (via Mirror):

"Of course, I have played in some different positions, it’s also new to me. What I can bring to the team? I hope lots of energy, I hope the belief. Of course, I am someone who is giving a lot of effort against the ball also, try to get high pressure on the opponent, get the guys around me free.

"Of course, get myself also free and scoring goals so that’s definitely a point we need to improve, because I know I’m capable of bringing that also to the team. That’s something that so far hasn’t worked as we wanted, as we planned, but overall I’m just somebody who is giving his all to the team with a lot of energy and trying to win all these trophies we’re still capable of."

This comes after pundit Richard Keys warned that Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag was playing with only 10 men when starting Weghorst.

Richard Keys slams Manchester United player Wout Weghorst

Prior to the Barcelona game, Weghorst was criticized by Keys for not scoring in United's win over Leicester last weekend. The broadcaster has been vocal about Weghorst's return to the Premier League and even called him a "Burnley flop" last month.

After Weghorst missed a great chance to score against Leicester, Keys launched another attack on the striker, warning Ten Hag about "playing with 10 men." Speaking to beIN Sports (via Mirror), the pundit said:

"You’re playing with 10 men most weeks if he’s [Weghorst] in. I mean, he doesn’t do enough to justify a starting place does he? Come on, let’s be honest!"

Weghorst scored only two goals in 20 games for Burnley before going on loan to Besiktas, where he impressed with nine goals in 18 games. However, he has continued to struggle in the Premier League, with just one goal coming for United since January.

