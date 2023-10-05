"Hat trick for our boy", "Should win 10-0" - Liverpool fans elated as star returns to starting XI vs Union Saint-Gilloise in Europa League

Liverpool fans are thrilled to see Darwin Nunez return to the starting lineup in tonight's (October 5) with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League.

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the season on the weekend in a highly controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. They ended the game with nine men and had a goal incorrectly ruled as offside.

Thus, Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to put the drama-fuelled past few days behind them when they face the Belgian outfit tonight. It's the perfect game for the Merseysiders at Anfield ahead of a difficult trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (October 8).

Nunez played no part in the defeat away at Spurs as he's been nursing a slight knee issue. The Uruguayan forward has made a strong start to the season, bagging four goals and two assists in eight games across competitions.

Liverpool's club record signing is back in Klopp's starting XI in an extremely attacking lineup chosen by the German coach. He's opted for Alisson Becker in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, and Konstantinos Tsimikas in defense.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Harvey Elliot are in midfield. Nunez leads the line alongside Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Fans are backing Nunez to get among the goals tonight and one even expects him to bag a hattrick:

"Hat trick for our boy."

Another fan reckons Liverpool are going to hit double figures:

"This (lineup) should win 10-0."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Klopp's team to face the Belgian outfit:

Jurgen Klopp was crucial in persuading Alexis Mac Allister to join Liverpool

The Argentina international spoke to Jurgen Klopp before joining Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister could face off with his brother tonight as he's been named on the substitutes bench. Meanwhile, Kevin Mac Allister is in defense for Union Saint-Gilloise.

It could be a proud moment for their father Carlos. He expressed his astoundment at his two sons being drawn in the same Europa League group (via Anfield Index):

"When I saw that they were in the same Europa League group, it was incredible.”

Carlos also revealed the important role Liverpool boss Klopp played in luring Alexis to the Merseysiders in the summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £35 million deal but had plenty of interest. His father said:

“Jurgen Klopp was crucial…When [Alexis] received the phone call from Jurgen it was important in deciding which team he should choose to play for.”

Alexis has bedded in well to the Reds' midfield, making eight appearances across competitions and providing one assist. The Argentine star's transfer fee has looked a bargain with each passing impressive performance.