"Hat-trick incoming" "Neymar and Mbappe will thrive thanks to the GOAT" - PSG fans rejoice as Lionel Messi spearheads star-studded front 3 against Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are delighted as Lionel Messi will start against Benfica in their UEFA Champions League clash on October 5. The Argentine forward has been in impressive form this season while playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The happy fans have not minced words about their expectations for the attacking trio against Benfica, having taken to Twitter to react to the starting lineup. With the playmaker in red hot form for club and country, fans are expecting a prolific performance from him.

Here is a selection of tweets from the happy Parisian supporters:

Lionel Messi and PSG have enjoyed red hot form this season

The Argentine playmaker was on hand to score a remarkable free-kick when the French giants faced off against OGC Nice on Saturday (October 1). After getting fouled just outside the area, the forward took the free-kick, bending it beyond the reach of the goalkeeper with sublime effort.

They won the game 2-1 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Messi's free-kick has only gone on to cement the impressive start to the season he has had with PSG. In his first full season at the Parc des Princes after joining last summer, he struggled to adapt to life in France.

The Argentina captain notably stuck to providing assists last season. He provided 15 assists while netting just six goals in 26 Ligue 1 games for the Parisians.

This season, however, has seen him score five goals in just nine games, only one goal shy of equalling his prior tally.

For club and country, Messi has scored an impressive seven goals in just five games, which will only go to show that the 35-year-old is in brilliant form.

PSG will be pleased that their front three have been sharp-shooting, with Neymar and Mbappe also snatching goals effortlessly in all competitions. The Parisians have scored a combined five goals in just two Champions League appearances so far. They will be expected to continue their goalscoring against Benfica.

Ligue 1 has also seen the side manager an astonishing 28 goals in a mere nine games.

