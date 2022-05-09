"Hat-trick incoming" - PSG fans rejoice as Lionel Messi spearheads star-studded front 4 against Troyes

Lionel Messi will start as part of a fierce Paris Saint-Germain attack as they host Troyes this evening (Sunday, May 8), hoping to bounce back following two consecutive draws.

The Parisiens threw away a two-goal lead last time out against Strasbourg to draw 3-3 thanks to an equalizer in the 92nd minute.

Before today's game, under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino announced his starting XI for the Parc Des Princes clash. Messi will line up alongside Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to spearhead the Paris team's attack.

Messi has had a disappointing debut campaign in Ligue 1 since his arrival from Barcelona last summer, having scored just four goals in his 23 top-flight appearances.

However, it appears that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing a more central role against a side who are still not safe from relegation.

The bold, attacking approach has been praised by PSG fans, who took to Twitter to express confidence in the 34-year-old attacker:

Ani @khay_cee I'm pleased to announce to you that today is Messi day I'm pleased to announce to you that today is Messi day

Zinedine Zidane could replace Pochettino at PSG to manage Messi

According to French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet (as per The Mail), Zinedine Zidane may replace Pochettino as manager of PSG.

The Frenchman has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, having won three consecutive Champions League titles at Los Blancos.

Pochettino's future at the club appears to be in doubt, with fans audiby jeering at the Argentine boss when he lifted the Ligue 1 trophy.

The French giants are set for a summer of upheaval following a disappointing campaign in the Champions League, where they were knocked out by Madrid in the second-round following a collapse at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Le Graet was quizzed on whether or not Zidane was in-line to replace Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national team.

As per L'Equipe (via The Mail), he replied:

"You have to be careful what you say. Zidane has shown Madrid that he has qualities that were barely imaginable."

"In the minds of the French, he may be a successor. But that's not my goal. We'll see. If Didier and I go our separate ways, he will surely be one of the options."

He added:

"We'll see what happens; Zidane might take on PSG, for the France team, you have to be free."

Mehedi Hassan @MHassanFootball Pochettino, Tuchel, Pep - three managers Zidane wasn't able to beat in the UCL during and after the threepeat. Ancelotti folded all three of them like pastry-dough. The master has avenged his apprentice. Pochettino, Tuchel, Pep - three managers Zidane wasn't able to beat in the UCL during and after the threepeat. Ancelotti folded all three of them like pastry-dough. The master has avenged his apprentice. https://t.co/O3n1NsccfO

Edited by Puranjay Dixit