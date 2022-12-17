“Hate that only Modric gets talked about” – Fans identify Croatia’s ‘unsung hero’ after they seal third-place at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fans heaped praise on Mateo Kovacic following Croatia's win over Morocco in the third-place play-off game in the FIFA World Cup today (December 17). The Vatreni came out 2-1 winners over the Atlas Lions at the Khalifa International Stadium.

This is the second time in a row that Vatreni have managed to secure a podium finish in the tournament. After finishing as the runner-up in the 2018 edition, they settled for third place in 2022.

One player who was superb for Zlatko Dalic's side throughout the course of the tournament was Chelsea's midfield mainstay Kovacic.

While Luka Modric has often been accredited with his country's success, Kovacic's contribution in Qatar was just as important. He was omnipresent and was the team's engine in the middle of the park. The former Real Madrid midfielder's spectacular dribbling and passing caught the eye of the fans.

The game against Morocco was once again a showcase of his tremendous ability. He had a 100 % take-on accuracy during the match, took 83 touches and completed 62 passes with a 90% pass accuracy. He also made 14 final third entries and won nine out of his 10 duels.

Kovacic won possession eight times and completed nine successful tackles during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Kovacic put on a masterclass for Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

90% pass accuracy

83 touches

62 passes completed (most)

14 final third entries (most)

10 duels contested

9 duels won (most)

8x possession won

6 tackles (most)



He was everywhere.



Conn @ConnCFC Modric will get all the praise but Kovacic is Croatia’s unsung hero in midfield. Modric will get all the praise but Kovacic is Croatia’s unsung hero in midfield.

MAH @matissearmani Kovacic has been Chelsea’s best midfielder on a consistent basis since the Frank Lampard POTY season. It’s mad the disrespect he’s clocked up over the years, these performances for Croatia are normal, just needs to stay fit. Kovacic has been Chelsea’s best midfielder on a consistent basis since the Frank Lampard POTY season. It’s mad the disrespect he’s clocked up over the years, these performances for Croatia are normal, just needs to stay fit.

Add Your Name @delightfuldime Kovačić was also unreal this tournament Kovačić was also unreal this tournament

Hi, Ope  @___pisco Using G/A to judge Kovacic is just stupid lol Using G/A to judge Kovacic is just stupid lol

Francis @OnyedumFrancis @ConnCFC Kovacic was the catalyst behind the midfield @ConnCFC Kovacic was the catalyst behind the midfield

Jens H-S @buzzjens1 @ConnCFC I actually agree so much. I hate that only Modric gets talked about in their games but never Kovacic @ConnCFC I actually agree so much. I hate that only Modric gets talked about in their games but never Kovacic

Croatia performed well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Many have proclaimed that Croatia's midfield is the best in international football. While Kovacic is one of the main blocks of the Vatreni midfield, the man who has carried it for so long is Modric.

The Real Madrid legend is one of the finest players of the modern era. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner guided his country to the final of the FIFA World Cup last time around. While this time Vatreni couldn't reach the final, they managed a podium finish.

Modric and Co. played the likes of Belgium, Morocco (twice), Brazil, and Argentina on their way to the bronze medal spot. Their comeback win against Brazil was an absolute thriller.

Dominik Livakovic and Josko Gvardiol earned everyone's plaudits with their performances in Qatar. Ivan Perisic was once again phenomenal in a major tournament, registering three assists.

However, this might be the final World Cup appearance for Modric, who is 37 years old now.

