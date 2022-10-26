"Haters in the mud" "I never lost faith" - Chelsea fans hail 2 players for silencing critics in crucial 2-1 win against Salzburg 

Chelsea supporters have praised under-fire duo Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic for their impressive displays against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have secured their progress in the knockout stages thanks to a solid win in Austria today (October 25).

The excellent Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring midway through the first half with an instinctive finish. The hosts equalized just after the break, but Havertz fired the ball into the top corner in the 64th minute to score a sensational winner.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea had one point after their first two Champions League games.



They've won their last three to book their spot in the last 16 🛫 Chelsea had one point after their first two Champions League games.They've won their last three to book their spot in the last 16 🛫 https://t.co/oDtmy2eKYw

The goal capped off an excellent individual display from the German, who has been much-maligned this season, scoring just three times in 15 appearances. Many have questioned the 23-year-old for his displays across the campaign, as supporters have wondered what Havertz's best position is.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has found opportunities hard to come by this season, with the clash in Salzburg just his third Chelsea start of the campaign. The American international looked dangerous on the left-flank as he looks to break into Graham Potter's starting lineup ahead of fierce competition.

The attacking duo have faced criticism for not doing enough to impress this term. However, Chelsea fans took to Twitter after the full-time whistle against Red Bull Salzburg to praise the often-maligned pair and give them credit:

RS @chelseasefiafc @monstarcfc Pulisic was okay, played out of position too and got a nice assist @monstarcfc Pulisic was okay, played out of position too and got a nice assist

_eu.gene👅 @e_geneee Pulisic was good today tho Pulisic was good today tho

29 @BeIlinghamm havertz match comp needed from someone that was a crazy performance havertz match comp needed from someone that was a crazy performance

Oba ?🛸 @Thisobaguyyy Havertz my boy i never lost the faith. Havertz my boy i never lost the faith.

Chelsea midfielder expresses pride at scoring in Champions League in front of family and friends

Kovacic was born in Austria and had his parents there to see him score a rare goal. The 29-year-old scored just his fourth goal in 196 appearances for the Blues. He could barely contain his excitement after the game at scoring in front of his parents.

Following the full-time whistle, Kovacic told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):

"It's nice to score where I was born. My parents were here and my friends. We knew they would come out strongly in the second half but we reacted very well. It's important we go through and now we concentrate on the next game."

He added:

"I don't score many but this goal was a nice one. I always say it's important the team wins and less important who scores."

The west London club have secured their progress to the next round, despite not winning either of their first two games.

They will next face Graham Potter's old side, as they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on October 29. Chelsea then finish their Champions League group stage fixtures against Dinamo Zagreb on November 2.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Graham Potter is the second Englishman to go undefeated in his first nine games as Chelsea manager in all competitions after William Lewis in 1906/07. Spellbound. 9 - Graham Potter is the second Englishman to go undefeated in his first nine games as Chelsea manager in all competitions after William Lewis in 1906/07. Spellbound. https://t.co/OIBC36W7Cz

