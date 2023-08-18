"Hattrick incoming", "Will score his goal today with a pass from Sadio Mane" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr XI 

Fans are elated to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Al Nassr's starting XI to face Al Taawoun in tonight's (August 18) Saudi Pro League encounter.

Ronaldo sat out Al-Alami's surprising 2-1 defeat to Al Ettifaq in their season opener last time out. The Portuguese icon had fired his side to victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup prior but couldn't feature against Steven Gerrard's men.

However, the 38-year-old has returned to match fitness for Al Nassr's clash with Al Taawoun at KSU Stadium. His return is a welcome boost to manager Luis Castro as he looks to get a league win on the board.

Castro has selected Waleed Abdullah in goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Ghislain Konan in defense. Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Khaibri, Marcelo Brozovic, Sekou Fofana, and Anderson Talisca are in midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo lines up in attack alongside Sadio Mane with many Al Nassr fans pinning their hopes on the duo this season. The attacking pair wreaked havoc during their careers in Europe and are now tasked with guiding Al-Alami to Saudi Pro League glory.

One fan expects Ronaldo to get back to scoring ways and has even backed him to score a hattrick on his return:

"Hattrick incoming."

Another fan is expecting Ronaldo to link up with Mane in Castro's attack:

"Tough game, but Cristiano Ronaldo will score his goal today with a pass from Sadio Mane."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the legendary forward's return to the Al Nassr side:

Sadio Mane on snubbing Al Ahli to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Sadio Mane chose to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Mane, 31, had a decision to make this summer when it became clear he was not part of Bayern Munich's plans. The Senegalese forward struggled during his only campaign at the Allianz Arena and he soon attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The Liverpool legend has revealed that he turned down a move to Al Ahli to join Al Nassr. He claims to have spoken to his former Reds teammate Roberto Firmino before opting to choose Ronaldo's side (via African News):

"I spoke with (Roberto) Firmino for sure. He wanted me to come to the wrong club! I'm joking! He called me two or three times to convince me to come to Al Ahli because I had contact with them from the beginning. But, in this time when Al Nassr come then I chose Al Nassr," said Sadio Mane, Al Nassr forward."

Mane has already bagged his first goal for Al Nassr since making the move to KSU Stadium. He has also linked up well with Ronaldo in the games they have played together, helping Castro's men win the Arab Club Champions Cup.