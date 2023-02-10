“Hattrick today while Messi was bagging a stinker” – Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as ‘greatest ever’ after 4-goal display for Al-Nassr

Fans on Twitter have hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the 'greatest of all time' at the expense of Lionel Messi following his recent performance for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese icon was in incredible form in front of goal as he netted all the goals during Al-Nassr's 4-0 away win against Al-Wehda on Thursday, February 9.

Ronaldo found the back of the net on four occasions, bringing his total tally in the Saudi Arabian league to five goals in three games.

He scored twice during the first-half of the encounter in the 21st and 40th minutes. Ronaldo continued from where he stopped in the second-half by grabbing a further two goals on the night in the 53rd (penalty) and 61st minutes, respectively.

The legendary forward has now scored an impressive total of 61 hat-tricks in his career, with 31 of those coming after he turned 30 years of age.

His most recent performance now comes at a time when his rival Messi suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille. The result meant that Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Coupe de France in the Round of 16.

Fans on social media have been quick to react to Ronaldo's four-goal thriller against Al-Wehda, while taking a sly dig at Messi. Here are a few reactions online:

All Things Cristiano @CristianoTalk Ronaldo is close to equaling Messi’s total goals scored last season in one game Ronaldo is close to equaling Messi’s total goals scored last season in one game 😭😭

The GREATEST ever! Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Sports!!The GREATEST ever! Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than Sports!! The GREATEST ever! 🐐 https://t.co/KYcpetAjhi

Janty @CFC_Janty Cristiano Ronaldo has more league goals than Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combined this year Cristiano Ronaldo has more league goals than Neymar, Messi and Mbappe combined this year 🐐

Trey @UTDTrey Ronaldo bagging a hatrick today while Messi was bagging a stinker of a lifetime yesterday. Levels to this game Ronaldo bagging a hatrick today while Messi was bagging a stinker of a lifetime yesterday. Levels to this game 😂

Ftbl.Rexy @LFCRexy YOUR APOLOGIES SHOULD BE LOUDER THAN YOUR DISRESPECT RONALDO IS THE GOAT YOUR APOLOGIES SHOULD BE LOUDER THAN YOUR DISRESPECT RONALDO IS THE GOAT https://t.co/xtCvb66ejK

RW 🇸🇪 @ronaldowarrior Messi fans think 1 month of football ended the GOAT debate when Ronaldo was better than Messi for 15 years straight and he's still clear. Messi fans think 1 month of football ended the GOAT debate when Ronaldo was better than Messi for 15 years straight and he's still clear. 😭😭

james @registarodri Messi fans claim the goat debate is over yet cry about everything Ronaldo does. Obsession.

Let Ronaldo fans celebrate him lol Messi fans claim the goat debate is over yet cry about everything Ronaldo does. Obsession.Let Ronaldo fans celebrate him lol

Rudi Garcia reacts to Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January last month as a free agent, signing a deal with humongous wages of about £175 million.

Although he found it quite difficult to get going upon arrival, the forward is now showing his worth at his new club.

Before his four-goal haul against Al-Wehda, he had scored only one goal in four games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

Head coach Rudi Garcia did, however, voice his approval for the arrival of their marquee signing last month during their Saudi Arabian Cup semi-finals.

He said (as quoted by MARCA):

"He is a positive addition as he helps to open up the defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He won't end his career at Al-Nassr, he will go back to Europe." he said after losing in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup semi-finals.

He continued:

"It's very important that the players play normally and don't always try to give the ball to Cristiano. I told them they have to make the right decisions on the pitch."

"Obviously, when Cristiano or Talisca are on their own and ask for the ball, we have to give them the ball. These two players are capable of making the difference."

