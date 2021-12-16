“Have to be careful” – Luis Suarez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo threat ahead of Champions League showdown with Manchester United

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has given his thoughts on playing Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United in the Champions League. The two sides will face off against each other in the Round of 16 over two legs in February and March.

The Uruguayan talked about the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. He also talked about how a team has to beat the best sides in Europe to win the Champions League.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez said:

“He continues to show what kind of player he is. At United he is a more than important piece and you always have to be careful with that kind of player.”

He added:

“To win the ‘Champions’ you have to face the best and that is why United is there, for being one of the best in Europe. You have to beat everyone.”

Luis Suarez is not new to facing Manchester United or Cristiano Ronaldo. During his four years in the Premier League with Liverpool, Suarez has faced the Red Devils numerous times.

Meanwhile, he faced Cristiano Ronaldo in four of the six years he spent at Barcelona. Hence, he is familiar with the threat the Portuguese possesses.

Suarez has scored eight goals for Atletico Madrid this season with only one coming in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in the five matches he has played in the European competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to take Manchester United over the Atletico hurdle in the Champions League

Manchester United have struggled to get going this season. They sit in sixth position in the league and are were outed from the EFL cup by West Ham United.

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager last month seems to be reviving the team. However, it is a gradual process, as was admitted by the German boss himself. Hence, Atletico Madrid would feel that it is the best time to face Manchester United in the Champions League.

However, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo completely changes the dynamics. The five-time Ballon d'Or has made Atletico Madrid his hunting ground, especially in the Champions League.

Each time Atletico Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League knockout stages between 2014-19, it was by a team comprising Cristiano Ronaldo.

He has scored 25 goals in just 35 games against the Madrid side. Who can forget how he led Juventus to an incredible comeback against Atletico?

After leading 2-0 against Juventus in the first leg of the Round of 16, Atletico Madrid seemed set to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2018-19. However, they were struck by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick in the second leg and had to bow out of the competition.

Needless to say, Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid is set to be a tie to remember in the Champions League this season.

