"Have had a couple of tight games at Selhurst Park" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Chris Sutton thinks Manchester City will prevail against Crystal Palace on Saturday (April 6) to continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Cityzens trail Liverpool by three points in the title race with eight games remaining. They were held a drab 0-0 draw by fellow title challengers Arsenal last Sunday (March 31) at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola rang the changes for Manchester City's encounter with top-four hopefuls Aston Villa on Wednesday (April 3). Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were rested but they had no issue with a 4-1 win at Villa Park.

Palace have been somewhat problematic opposition for Guardiola during his City reign. They held the reigning champions to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier this season (December 16).

Sutton alluded to Manchester City's recent struggles against the Eagles (via BBC Sport):

"Manchester City have had a couple of tight games at Selhurst Park in the past couple of years - a 0-0 draw in 2022 and then when they needed a late Erling Haaland penalty to win here last season."

Sutton touched on the Cityzens' victory against Villa and backed them to be too strong against Palace:

"City rested Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for the midweek win over Aston Villa, so they should both be raring to go and if Palace are at all open then they will punish them. Even if they are not, I still think City will find a way through." Prediction: 0-2

Expand Tweet

Guardiola's men can move to the top of the Premier League for at least three hours with a win. Second-placed Arsenal are in action later that day against Brighton & Hove Albion while Liverpool face Manchester United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola is unsure Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will start for Manchester City vs Palace

Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped over the superstar duo.

Guardiola was adamant that he's yet to decide whether Haaland, 23, and De Bruyne, 32, will come back into his team ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park. The superstar duo sat out the win against Villa amid a grueling schedule.

The Cityzens will turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League next week when they face Real Madrid. The first leg takes place on Tuesday (April 9) at the Santiago Bernabeu and the second at the Etihad on April 17.

Many would expect Haaland and De Bruyne to be back in the team for the Palace trip amid the title race. But, Guardiola hinted he could continue to rest them with Madrid on the horizon (via GOAL):

"I don't know yet, we just played a couple of days ago. I have to think about that."

Expand Tweet

Haaland is the Premier League's top scorer with 18 goals in 24 games. The Norweigan striker who broke several goalscoring records last season was surprisingly quiet in the draw with Arsenal last weekend.

De Bruyne has been Manchester City's midfield architect for several years. The Belgian playmaker returned from a long-term injury in January and has seven 18 assists in one goal and five assists in 10 league games.