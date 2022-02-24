"Have dreamt of moments like this"- Owen Hargreaves lauds fearless Manchester United star for 'galvanizing' team against Atletico

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Anthony Elanga for his cameo against Atletico Madrid. Ralf Rangnick's side claimed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Joao Felix gave Atletico Madrid the lead after just seven minutes. Manchester United endured a difficult first half, struggling to create goal-scoring opportunities. The Red Devils' performance improved in the second half and they were rewarded for their hard work when Anthony Elanga slotted the ball past Jan Oblak in the 80th minute.

Elanga was brought on as a second-half substitute by Ralf Rangnick in the 75th minute and the Swedish youngster scored with his first touch of the game. Owen Hargreaves lauded the 19-year-old forward for his 'fearless' display against one of Europe's top teams.

"Anthony Elanga gave them some urgency, young kids are fearless and he galvanised United," Hargreaves told BT Sport according to unitedinfocus.

Elanga rose through the youth ranks at United before making his debut for the club last season. He was on the fringes of the club's first team in the opening stages of the season, but has become a key member of the squad since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick in late November.

The youngster also scored United's fourth goal in their 4-2 victory over Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League.

United took a massive risk when they decided to send Anthony Martial on loan to Sevilla until the end of the season during the January transfer window. Edinson Cavani's 2021-22 campaign has been ravaged by injuries. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have struggled for form in recent weeks.

The club therefore needed someone to provide cover and competition for a place in the starting line-up. United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has put his faith in youth academy product Anthony Elanga.

Elanga has thus far managed to repay his manager's faith in him.

The 19-year-old has produced quite a few impressive displays in recent weeks, and has also scored some crucial goals for the club. Rangnick is believed to be a massive fan of Elanga's and claims the Swedish sensation has what it takes to become a world-class player for Manchester United.

