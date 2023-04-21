"Have to earn the right to wear the shirt" - Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United players are playing for their future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes football professionals are always playing for their future when questioned if that was an aspect within his squad.

Ten Hag's comments came less than 24 hours after the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Sevilla on Thursday, April 20. United were thrashed 3-0 in Andalusia, losing their quarterfinal tie 5-2 on aggregate.

The manner of their defeat led many fans and pundits to question the futures of some players at the club. David de Gea, who runs out of contract this summer, and Harry Maguire, now on the peripheries of the squad, were two players who fell into that category. The duo endured terrible outings against Sevilla.

Ten Hag was asked if some players were fighting for their future at Old Trafford at his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup semifinal clash. He responded (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"I think we always playing for our future as professional players. Every game is a test, every season is a test, you have to earn the right to wear the shirt. It’s for me as a manager. We are in the same boat. During the season we make huge progress. We have the experience but we have a way to go."

Manchester United are set to take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, April 23. Ten Hag believes the match is an opportunity for his troops to bounce back from their Europa League exit and said:

"A good thing is Sunday is a huge opportunity, semi-final of the FA Cup, a better event you can’t imagine, after that a lot of great games to go, we have to prove it and this group of players has to prove it."

Should they beat Brighton, the Red Devils will meet either Manchester City or Sheffield United in the final of the competition.

Brighton have beaten Manchester United in their last two meetings

Manchester United haven't always had it easy against Brighton & Hove Albion in recent seasons. They will enter Sunday's FA Cup semifinal clash having lost their last two meetings with the Seagulls.

The two teams clashed in the penultimate Matchday of the 2021-22 Premier League season at the American Express Community Stadium. On that occasion, Brighton ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

They then met again in the first Matchday of the ongoing campaign. Manchester United were at home this time around, but the Seagulls won again, beating the hosts 2-1 in Erik ten Hag's maiden Premier League match.

Gross' brace put Brighton up by two at half-time, with a 68th-minute Alexis Mac Allister own goal proving to be only a consolation for the Red Devils.

