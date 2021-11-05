“Have faith in the players” – Edinson Cavani sends message to Manchester United fans ahead of derby 

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has sent a rallying cry to The Red Devils faithful ahead of the team's derby clash with Manchester City on Saturday. The Uruguayan, who could feature in the derby for the first time since switching to Old Trafford, says he knows its significance, and is keen to get involved.

Cavani has played nearly 50 games across competitions for United. But he missed both Manchester derbies last season due to injury. Ahead of his potential Manchester derby debut, the Uruguayan striker opined:

"I understand perfectly well what these games mean, and I feel just how significant a derby is for a club and its fan base," Edinson Cavani was quoted as saying. "I think there are some games that are really special because of all the history behind them and the rivalry that exists with the other club," he continued.

Cavani said that he wants to be involved in derbies, as these games tend to be 'special' occasions. He said:

"They are the kind of games that I think everyone, including me, at least, wants to be involved in, because they are very special occasions. Games that remain part of history and stay in everyone’s memory."

The striker proceeded sent a message to Manchester United fans, urging them to get behind the team as they look forward for a good result against the holders:

"Have faith in their team, and have faith in the players who, without a doubt, will be trying hard to perform well and to keep growing and improving so that the faith that they’ve shown us, we might be able to, as they say, pay it back with good results, hard work and by winning stuff."

"So I’d just like to send my best wishes to all the United fans and it really is a pleasure for me to be here at their club," the Uruguayan added.

Edinson Cavani relegated to a bit-part role at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani could face Manchester City for the first time in Manchester United colours tomorrow.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has impacted Edinson Cavani the most this season. The Uruguayan not only lost his number 7 jersey to the Portuguese winger, but he also got frozen out of the starting lineup.

The striker has been used as an impact substitute by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. He has made just eight appearances for The Red Devils so far, starting only two. Cavani is yet to play a full match despite amassing 274 minutes of playing time across competitions.

