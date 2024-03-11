"Have got the momentum" - Graeme Souness offers verdict on Liverpool's PL title chances after Manchester City draw

TalkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has offered his verdict on Liverpool's Premier League title chances following their 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, March 10. The former Reds star believes Jurgen Klopp's men have got the momentum to claim the English crown this season.

Liverpool have had an exceptional outing so far this term. They've kept up with Manchester City and Arsenal in one of the most intense title races ever witnessed in the English top flight over the years.

However, their performances in the league since the beginning of the month haven't been very convincing. They dropped two points against City at Anfield after struggling to break down Pep Guardiola's defense despite creating chances aplenty.

It was a similar scenario when they faced Nottingham Forest in their preceding game at the City Ground. They had to rely on a controversial injury-time goal, scored by Darwin Nunez, to secure a 1-0 win. Despite the lapses, Souness insists the Reds have the momentum to go all the way in the Premier League this season.

"When you play for a club or manage a club, you look back on your season. You don’t have to look back far in Liverpool’s recent games," he said on talkSPORT. "It was against Forest where they got a goal late on when really, the ball should have been given to Forest.

"You can look back and there are pluses and minuses, but either way, you’re talking as though we are not going to win it. I think Liverpool have got the momentum, I really do."

The pundit added that there's a good feeling at Anfield at the moment ahead of Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure in the summer. He also said that the squad is extra strong right now, saying:

"There is a feel-good factor at Anfield, the manager is leaving and I think everybody at that football club at this stage in the season, normally pulls together and they are extra strong at this time."

Following Sunday's result, Liverpool have now conceded their first position to Arsenal. The Gunners now lead the title race based on goal difference, tied with the Reds at 64 points. Manchester City aren't giving them any breathing space either as they follow closely with 63 points.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Liverpool have a European outing this midweek. They will look forward to locking horns with Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie at Anfield on Thursday (March 14). They lead the tie 5-1 after the first leg.

They then have a massive clash with Manchester United in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday before the international break. They will return to action in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at home on March 31.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday before the international break. They will then square it up with Arsenal at the Etihad in the Premier League on March 31.