"Have got a real bargain" - Ray Parlour lauds Liverpool's transfer business, heaps praises on 'top player'

Former Arsenal midfielder turned television pundit Roy Parlour has heaped praise on Liverpool for their transfer business as they secured the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for just £35 million.

The Reds confirmed the acquisition of the Argentine playmaker on Thursday, June 8 for just £35 million despite a £70 million fee being mooted initially. While discussing the move on talkSPORT, Roy Parlour heaped praise on the Merseyside club and claimed that Liverpool landed a real bargain.

Parlour also insisted that losing Mac Allister will be a huge blow to Brighton & Hove Albion. The former Arsenal midfielder said:

“£35m?! #LFC have got a real bargain! Whenever I’ve seen him live, he’s been top, top class. It’s a big loss for #BHAFC.”

Jurgen Klopp's side acquired Mac Allister's services from Brighton after triggering a release clause in his deal with the Seagulls. Mac Allister has taken the iconic number 10 jersey at Anfield, which has been vacant since Sadio Mane left for Bayern Munich last summer.

Philippe Coutinho, Luis Garcia, John Barnes and Michael Owen are some of the greatest Liverpool players to have worn the shirt in the past.

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and took his time to prove his worth. He established himself as a key player at the Amex Stadium following two loan spells in Argentina with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors.

He made 112 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging 20 goals and nine assists. The playmaker had an excellent season last time out having scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games.

Mac Allister also played a pivotal role for Argentina as they won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December. He played six games for La Albiceleste, registering a goal and an assist.

Liverpool agree personal terms with Ligue 1 midfielder

Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of a potential move. According to Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot, Thuram is edging closer and closer to a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have already started their transfer business having already secured the signature of Alexis Mac Allister for just £35 million. However, Jurgen Klopp looks keen on adding more quality to his midfield ranks.

Thuram has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League following a solid season in Ligue 1 with Nice. The Frenchman has scored two goals and provided eight assists in 48 games across competitions last campaign.

Nice reportedly want a big fee for Thuram, who has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Riviera. The 22-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at €32 million (£27.5 million) but the French outfit are understood to be demanding a higher fee.

