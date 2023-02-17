"Have to hit back" - Mark Lawrenson predicts result between Aston Villa and Arsenal

Football pundit and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has dropped his prediction for the highly anticipated Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa this weekend. The two sides will lock horns at Villa Park on Saturday (February 18). Murphy has tipped the Gunners to come out on top with a narrow win.

It's worth noting that Arsenal have failed to win their last four games across competitions. They're coming off a 3-1 home defeat against Manchester City in the league on Wednesday (February 15).

The result meant Mikel Arteta's men lost their position atop the standings to the Cityzens, who are ahead on goal difference but have played a game more. Lawrenson reckons the Gunners will be determined to get back to winning ways against Aston Villa.

"Arsenal need to bounce back, and they’ve got no win in four games, but I think they’ll do it," he said via Paddy Power. Aston Villa have had a really good run but have hit the buffers a little bit of late, though losing at Manchester City last time is no disgrace at all. Arsenal have to hit back because City have a very winnable game at Nottingham Forest."

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal

It's worth noting that Aston Villa have also not had a brilliant run in recent weeks. The Villans have won just two of their last six games in the top flight, drawing one and losing three.

Gabriel Martinelli backs Arsenal to bounce back ahead of Aston Villa clash

Gunners head coach - Mikel Arteta

Following the 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday, Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli has tipped his side to bounce back against Aston Villa in the top flight on Saturday.

"It's very frustrating, very disappointing," the Brazilian said. "We wanted to win the game. But there are still a lot of games to play. We know our strengths, and we will bounce back. I think we need to stick together. We are going to fight until the end. We are going to bounce back."

He continued:

"We know our team; we know our qualities, and we are going to stick together. We are a family, and we are going to fight until the end. Of course, in a game like this, the team that makes less mistakes are going to win the game, but I think we deserved a better result."

The Gunners have lost twice in their last three league games.

