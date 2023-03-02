"Have to make a choice" - Former star urges PSG manager Christophe Galtier to drop either Lionel Messi or Neymar Jr

Former Ligue 1 midfielder Ludovic Obraniak recently urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier to drop either Lionel Messi or Neymar Jr. He claimed that in the team's new 3-5-2 system, only one of the two Latin American superstars can play alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on L'Equipe de Greg, Obraniak said (h/t Canal Supporters):

"Since the Marseille match, there has been a change in the system, which is more likely to satisfy the two who will be in front. Me, the only problem I have is when he plays 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 and he plays with all three."

He added:

"We saw that was not possible. At the top level, three players who don't defend - let's say two and a half because Neymar tries a little harder than the other two - is impossible in modern football."

Obraniak explained that dropping either Messi or Neymar can provide better flexibility to the team. He said:

"So this system (the 3-5-2) allows you to be a little more compact. I'm not stigmatizing Neymar, I'm just saying that between Messi and Neymar, sometimes you have to make a choice. If we had put Neymar with Mbappé in Marseille, for me the deal would have been the same. The two have this complicity on the ground, it does not move. The one-two, the passes… that could have worked too."

Obraniak stressed that the Brazilian forward would be better suited to the new system than the old 4-4-2 one. He said:

"Afterwards, in this five-man system there is also the possibility of putting Neymar in high point rather than having a low point, which Galtier had done and which had not worked so badly at the start of the season. But at this precise moment in a 4-4-2, it was not possible to play with Neymar because he was not at the level."

He added:

"Now, with the change of system and the choices of Galtier, we can incorporate it but the coach will have to make his choices."

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been in fine form for PSG this season

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar have been in great form for PSG this season. The former Barcelona duo, along with Kylian Mbappe, have bore the team's attacking sector.

Messi has scored 17 goals and has provided 16 assists in 28 matches across competitions this campaign for PSG.

The Brazilian no. 10, on the other hand, has scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists in 29 matches. He is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has registered 29 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances.

