"Have now entered the race" - Journalist claims Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Arsenal star in the January transfer window

According to a report by Florian Plettenberg, Atletico Madrid is in the race to sign Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and could be sold to facilitate the arrival of another player in this window.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in 2022 from Manchester City for a reported €35 million fee and has made 81 appearances for the club. Discussing the defender's future in a post on X, the SkySports Germany journalist wrote:

“Understand that Atlético Madrid have now entered the race for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Serious talks are underway, with Atlético open to either a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy. Current price valuation: €20m + add-ons. The 28-y/o left-back is keen to leave Arsenal.

"Dortmund remain in the race but are currently less active, as the package is too expensive and #BVB are looking for a player who can also play as a centre-back.”

Zinchenko is contracted to Mikel Arteta's side until the summer of 2026. The defender has fallen behind Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Jakub Kiwior for the club's starting left-back position. He's made 13 appearances across competitions this season, starting just four times.

"If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at" - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal are in the market for goals in the winter window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side wants to sign a goal-scoring player in the winter transfer market. The Gunners have suffered injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. In the campaign's second half, they will require firepower to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The north London side have been in the title race for the last three seasons but hope to end their two-decade wait to lift the league title again this season. Ahead of his side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Arteta told the press via FotMob:

"My opinion is clear, we lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus so we lack goals, we lack people, we lack options in the front line, it's clear. If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at. Someone that makes us better and has an impact on the team. We need some help, we're very short already but the team is coping. We have to do what is right for the club."

Arsenal are six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The Gunners must close the gap on Arne Slot's men in the coming fixtures. This window has seen them linked with moves for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

