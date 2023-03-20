"Have been the one standout side for me" - Former PL star backs Arsenal to win the league this season

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Bobby Zamora believes Arsenal will win the Premier League title this season. The Englishman stated that the Gunners' UEFA Europa League elimination will help them focus on their title charge this term.

Arsenal were eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting CP in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash on 16 March. The north London outfit drew 1-1 against the Portuguese club and failed to qualify after losing 3-5 in the penalty shootout.

While it was a disappointing loss for Mikel Arteta's side, Zamora insists it will prove to be beneficial for the Gunners. When asked if he expects Arsenal to lift the title this season, the Englishman told Stadium Astro (via Metro):

"I think they will. Just having that full focus on the Premier League now, no other distractions, could really help them. To be honest they are probably the best side I’ve watched live this season. I got to Brighton quite often and Brighton are a very good side, but out of all the best teams that have come to Brighton, Arsenal have been the one standout side for me."

He added:

"They really impressed and shocked me when I watched them live. They really, really impressed me. I think having just the Premier League to focus on, they will have enough about them. They’re in a real good place now, they’re fully focused and they’re scoring goals."

The Gunners are currently first in the Premier League table and are in pole position to win the league title. It remains to be seen whether Arteta can lead his team to their first league title since the iconic 2003/04 campaign when they won it unbeaten.

"I’m really happy" - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's performance in victory over Crystal Palace

Arsenal secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday (19 March), increasing their lead at the top of the league to eight points. Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka netted once while Bukayo Saka bagged a brace in the encounter.

Arsenal @Arsenal Great to see you, Yaya Great to see you, Yaya 👋 https://t.co/6B16AZrwL9

Arteta was elated with his side's performance. Following the encounter, the Spanish boss said (per the club's official website):

"I’m really happy, very pleased with the way we started the game. I was really happy with the way they reacted after Thursday, and we took any question mark away from it. We showed a lot of determination, a lot of purpose in our way of playing. I’m really happy to perform the way we did after playing 120 minutes, after losing two big players for us and to still compete and win the game how we did."

Arsenal have had an exceptional campaign in the English top tier this season. The north London outfit have amassed 69 points from 28 games this term.

They will next face Leeds United on 1 April after the international break.

Poll : 0 votes