"Have to respect the opponent" - Frank Lampard explains reasons for bizarre Chelsea team ahead of UCL clash against Real Madrid

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has reacted to his line-up for their second-leg clash against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues will be hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit as they welcome the Spanish giants to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea lost the reverse fixture courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

With the tie still there for the taking, Lampard will be hoping that his team conjures a spirited comeback at home to advance to the semi-finals.

Lampard's line-up for the game raised a lot of eyebrows, as he included only one attacker, Kai Havertz, in the starting eleven.

The English tactician has opted for a familiar back-three set-up which consists of five defenders and surprisingly, four midfielders. Chelsea's set-up in the first leg included Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling leading the attack.

Both the aforementioned players will start the game from the bench, as Lampard has opted to use Havertz as the lone man upfront.

Reacting to his tactical set-up, Lampard said that the Blues have to respect their opponents Real Madrid. He also stated that the current fitness levels of his Chelsea players influenced his team selection. He said:

"When I look at us at the moment, you have to respect the opponent and level of game. I have to pick players who are in good shape. With the wing-backs, shaping up like we were last week, I didn't feel we used it enough last week."

Lampard backed his team to get the desired result and urged his players to take their chances in front of goal. He added:

"It’s a reality of where we are. We want more goals. You can’t wave a magic wand. A game of this level, being clinical is massively important. We have to stay in the game. We have impact players from the bench. It’s ours to change."

What is Chelsea's form heading into the game against Real Madrid tonight?

Chelsea need to score thrice, without reply, to secure their passage into the next round of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. While the Blues will be hoping to overturn the deficit against Madrid, their current form heading into the game doesn't look encouraging.

The West London giants are without a win in their last six games in all competitions. Head coach Lampard is also still in search of his first win as Blues manager since returning for a second spell.

The 44-year-old has lost all three games since returning to the Stamford Bridge dugout, including a disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Poll : Who will win the encounter between Chelsea and Real Madrid? Chelsea Real Madrid 0 votes