“Have some shame Galtier”, “better not lose the ball” – PSG fans enraged with 30-year-old star being named in line-up for Toulouse clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are fuming with Christophe Galtier following his decision to start Danilo for their clash with Toulouse on August 31.

The Portuguese is predominantly a defensive midfielder but it remains to be seen how he will be used in tonight's game with Galtier appearing to go for a 4-3-3.

Danilo is yet to start a game for PSG this season, managing just 58 minutes of action from the bench.

He had been a mainstay in the Parisians' side last season, making 37 appearances.

However, the arrival of Vitinha from FC Porto has jeopardized his spot in Galtier's side.

He gets an opportunity against Toulouse tonight alongside Vitinha and Marco Veratti in midfield.

Meanwhile, the formidable frontline of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar start once again, having been in red-hot form.

Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes start in defense with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

PSG are eyeing a fourth victory of the season having suffered a setback against AS Monaco last time out, drawing 1-1 with the Monégasques.

Eyes will be on how Danilo fares given his surprise start in tonight's clash with Toulouse.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter who are not fond of Galtier's decision to start the Portuguese midfielder:

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Toulouse



Donnarumma - Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Nuno Mendes - Danilo, Verratti, Vitinha - Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

fendi @fendihz @PSGhub Danilo starting have some shame Galtier @PSGhub Danilo starting have some shame Galtier

👀 @arm2400_ @PSGhub Danilo better not lose the ball in the midfield @PSGhub Danilo better not lose the ball in the midfield

PSG looking to get back to winning ways

Galtier's men have scored 18 goals in five matches

PSG suffered a setback last time out, drawing 1-1 to AS Monaco having kicked off the season in scintillating form.

The current Ligue 1 champions had blitzed Clermont Foot away in their season-opener with a fantastic 5-0 victory.

The Parisians then mauled Montpellier 5-2 before destroying LOSC Lille 7-1.

Neymar has excelled and the Brazilian already has six goals and as many assists in his first four appearances this season.

Messi looks like he has adapted to life in Paris and he has made an impressive start to this campaign with three goals and two assists in four matches.

Mbappe came back into the side having missed PSG's opening 5-0 win over Clermont Foot and is back to his usual best with four goals in three appearances.

This is despite rumors of a power struggle between Neymar, Messi and Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

There were no signs of tension between the trio in the 7-1 demolition of Lille.

However, Galtier has confirmed that Neymar had to ask for Mbappe's approval before taking last weekend's equalizing spot-kick against Monaco.

It will be intriguing to see if the Parisians can get back to winning ways against a Toulouse side who have started their season with two draws, one win and a defeat.

