“Have some shame”, “So horrible” – Fans slam 28-year-old France international for what he did during 1-0 UEFA Nations League defeat against Croatia 

Lucas Digne has been belittled by fans after seemingly diving to try and earn France a penalty in their defeat to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on June 13.

Les Blues bowed out of the Nations League as a result of the loss, with Luka Modric's fifth-minute penalty enough to earn Croatia all three points.

In the 67th minute, Digne raced forward for France before being put under pressure by Martin Erlic. The Aston Villa left-back threw himself to the ground to try and win a penalty for his French side, much to the chagrin of rival fans.

Adrien Rabiot was booked for his protests in what was an embarrassing moment on a woeful night for Didier Deschamps' side.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Digne's questionable dive:

explorethespaces @explorethespac1 why is Lucas Digne even playing when you have Theo Hernandez on the bench? why is Lucas Digne even playing when you have Theo Hernandez on the bench?

dani🍀 @_danijell_ digne is so horrible lmfaoooo digne is so horrible lmfaoooo

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 @OlmostPerfect Have some shame digne Have some shame digne

Vince Milicevic 🔴⚫🇭🇷🇦🇺 @vince_milicevic Digne dive and the British commentators are furious there is no penalty for France Digne dive and the British commentators are furious there is no penalty for France

🄷🄰🅁🅅 @HarveyRoom04



Karma being made to look good because he made a few tackles, don’t let it fool you @UtvJoe DiGnE bEsT lEfT bAcK iN tHe LeAgUeKarma being made to look good because he made a few tackles, don’t let it fool you @UtvJoe DiGnE bEsT lEfT bAcK iN tHe LeAgUe😭😭😭😭Karma being made to look good because he made a few tackles, don’t let it fool you

France need to bounce back against Austria

It hasn't been pretty viewing for the French

France have given up their hold on the UEFA Nations League title with a loss to Croatia and are now at risk of heading out of League 1.

The defeat to Zlatko Dalic's side means they have just two points going into Matchday 5 and sit bottom of Group A.

Denmark are currently top on nine points, Croatia sit second with seven points and Austria are third with four points.

It's now a desperate time for Les Bleus, who know that a loss against Austria will relegate them from the competition. This is not the type of preparation the side wants ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Although the competition is used for experimenting and giving fringe players opportunities, France have just not clicked.

Deschamps' squad is extensive, with huge strength in depth in most, if not all, positions on the pitch. But they have played like a group of individuals rather than as a team thus far and the likes of Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have been kept quiet.

