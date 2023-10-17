“Haven’t heard that one before” – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez responds hilariously to Kylian Mbappe demand from fan

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe remains a dream signing for most Real Madrid fans. One Los Blancos supporter recently met club president Florentino Perez and made a personal request to sign the attacker.

Perez was in a good mood and hilariously replied (via @theMadridZone):

"Haven't heard that one before."

The Real Madrid president spoke about the PSG star in the past. He was not happy after the striker penned a new deal at Parc des Princes during the 2022 summer transfer window. He believed that Mbappe wanted to join them, and told El Chiringuito TV:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Real Madrid reportedly remain interested in Kylian Mbappe as the attacker heads toward the end of his contract this season.

Kylian Mbappe still dreaming about Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe was quizzed about a potential move to Real Madrid by BBC last season after he signed a new contract with PSG. The striker admitted that he was still interested in playing for them but was focused on PSG until the end of his contract.

He announced earlier this summer that he would not extend his PSG contract and leave at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Ligue1 champions were not happy with the decision and reportedly decided to sell the striker to Al Hilal, who tabled a €300 million bid (via Fabrizio Romano).

However, Mbappe decided against the move and stayed put at the French club. He was subsequently reinstated into the team by manager Luis Enrique, with the club parting ways with both Neymar and Lionel Messi.