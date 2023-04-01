"Having a football legend in our league was something unique" - Juventus star recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at the Serie A club

In an exclusive interview on Twitch, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli discussed the period when Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Serie A.

The 25-year-old spoke candidly about some of the most memorable moments in his footballing journey, while also giving an update on his club's ongoing season.

During the interview, Locatelli reminisced about playing against Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward made a high-profile move to Juventus in 2018, and the Italian midfielder, who represented Sassuolo at the time, had the opportunity to test himself against one of the greatest players of all time.

Discussing Ronaldo, Locatelli said (via Corriere dello Sport):

"He scored the first goal against us when I played for Sassuolo, he could have done it the next time... Having a football legend in our league was something unique."

Locatelli also revealed that he might have played alongside the Portuguese superstar at Juventus, who wanted to sign him in 2020. The former Sassuolo player also spoke about his transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2021, after Ronaldo had left for Manchester United:

"They wanted me a year before, during Covid. I could have gone immediately, but staying at Sassuolo allowed me to grow and go to the Euros. When I arrived at Juventus, I was more mature and aware. I still have a lot of room for improvement, I need to be more decisive in front of goal. Idol? I would have liked to face Zidane, he was incredible."

Al-Hilal set to offer Lionel Messi massive contract to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's wages

With Lionel Messi's contract at PSG set to expire this summer, speculation has been rife about what the Argentine's next move will be.

Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are preparing a world-record offer to bring Messi to the Middle East.

It is believed that his salary package would surpass even the rumored £173m annual wage earned by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

With the Saudi Arabian club reportedly willing to break the bank to secure Messi's signature, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona or PSG can match their offer. The next few months are sure to be a tense time for fans of all three clubs as they wait to see where the world's greatest player ends up next.

