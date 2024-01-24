“Having my managers hat on” - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says 24-year-old Chelsea star will be ‘very angry’ despite 6-1 win over Middlesbrough

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reckons Djordje Petrovic will be angry at not keeping a clean sheet in their win over Middlesbrough on January 23.

The Blues hosted Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday. They trailed 1-0 from the first leg but made the home advantage count, hammering the Championship side 6-1.

Johny Howson's own goal in the 15th minute opened the scoring for the hosts before Enzo Fernandez doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Axel Disasi (36') and Noni Madueke (81') also netted a goal each while Cole Palmer (42', 77') scored a brace.

Chelsea's perfect evening, though, had a little dent as Morgan Rogers scored one for Middlesbrough in the 88th minute. While the Blues won the tie 6-2 on aggregate, Hasselbaink reckons Petrovic won't be pleased that he let a goal in on the night. He said (via Metro):

"Having my managers hat on, it is important to keep a clean sheet. I bet you that the goalkeeper is going to be very, very angry he got a goal against him.

"But not a lot of games you are going to be 6-0 up. you might be 1-0 up, it has to become a habit that you keep clean sheets and that is why I ask that question. If it breeds through your team, clean sheets, clean sheets, you are going to be successful."

Petrovic joined Chelsea last summer from New England Revolution last summer as a backup to Robert Sanchez. Following the latter's injury, Petrovic has become the No.1 and kept three clean sheets in 10 games across competitions, conceding nine goals.

Chelsea build strong momentum as Mauricio Pochettino edges closer to first English trophy

The Blues have struggled this season under Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League, as they sit ninth in the table. However, they have done well in the EFL Cup and have now reached their 10th final in the competition, having won it five times.

Chelsea have lost just once in their last six games across competitions - the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final. They have won the other five fixtures, beating Crystal Palace, Luton Town, Preston North End, Fulham, and Middlesbrough.

They will face either Liverpool or Fulham in the final at Wembley. If they win, it would be Pochettino's first trophy in English football, having previously managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.