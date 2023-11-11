“Having a shambles time at this club”, “Stunk up the pitch” - Arsenal fans disappointed with 23-year-old for ‘reckless’ display in Burnley win

Arsenal fans have had a go at Fabio Vieira for his performance in the team's 3-1 Premier League home win over Burnley on Saturday (November 11).

Following their first league defeat of the season - at Newcastle United - last weekend, the Gunners bounced back to winning ways at the Emirates. In a cagey first half, Mikel Arteta's side broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time through Leandro Trossard.

Josh Brownhill bagged the equaliser for Burnley 12 minutes into the second period. However, the Gunners were back in the lead through a William Saliba strike just three minutes later, with Trossard turning provider.

Oleksandr Zinchenko made it 3-1 with 16 minutes to go. Even though Vieira was sent off seven minutes from time for a poor challenge on Brownhill, the Gunners held on to move level on points with Manchester City at the top but behind on goal difference.

Fans were understandably upset with the 23-year-old Vieira for his untimely and ill-advised challenge, which could have jeopardised his team's chances of taking all three points. One tweeted:

"Fabio Vieira he's having a shambles time at this club"

Another chimed in:

"Fabio Vieira has come on the pitch, asked to do what Havertz was doing but be more creative. He's stunk up the pitch, offered literally not ONE thing, and got himself sent off. But everyone will tell you Havertz was bad today and say nothing about him."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vieira has one goal and three assists in 13 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

"We played a fantastic side" - Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hails Arsenal

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hailed Mikel Arteta for his magnificent work with Arsenal since taking charge four years ago.

The Spaniard - a former Arsenal player - has transformed the club's fortunes and almost ended their near two-decade Premier League title drought last season before narrowly falling short.

Arteta's side have made an impressive start to the new campaign - moving second in the standings after beating Burnley. Kompany said after the game at the Emirates (as per BBC):

"Take nothing away, we played a fantastic side. The way Mikel has the team working is outstanding. For putting in the performance we did, we’re relying on other factors like luck or individual moments, but on the two set plays, that wasn’t the case."

Arsenal next travel to Brentford on November 25 when Premier League action resumes after the international break.