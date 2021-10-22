"He is only 17 but is competing like a guy who is 30" - Barcelona icon Xavi says Gavi has everything to succeed at the highest level

Barcelona youngster Gavi has been a shining light for club and country in recent weeks. The Spaniard's brilliant performances have caught the eye of former Blaugrana midfielder Xavi Hernandez, who believes the 17-year-old has a big future ahead of him.

The former Barcelona midfielder was quoted as saying:

"He [Gavi] is a guy with so much talent. What surprises me the most is that he is only 17 years old and he is competing like a guy who is 30 years old."

"He is already showing at the age of just 17 that he can compete at the highest level. It’s incredible. Technically, he is very good and he also has the physical attributes to be a success. He has everything to succeed and has a big future ahead of him."

Meanwhile, it is not only Xavi who recognizes the talent of the fast-rising Barcelona midfielder. After impressing in his debut appearance for Spain against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinals last month, Gavi drew words of praise from La Roja's manager Luis Enrique.

"See how good the kids are in Spain! It is not normal to see a player with this character, this confidence on his debut. He will be the future of the Spain squad and I think the present too."

Goal @goal Barcelona's future is brighter than you think 🤩Inaki Pena 🇪🇸 22

Sergino Dest 🇺🇸 20

Ronald Araujo 🇺🇾 22

Eric Garcia 🇪🇸 20

Alex Balde 🇪🇸 17

Pedri 🇪🇸 18

Riqui Puig 🇪🇸 22

Gavi 🇪🇸 17

Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 18

Angel Alarcon 🇪🇸 17

"Verratti is his idol! I told him, today you press Verratti from the first moment to the last. He loved it. He played like he was at school or in the garden of his house and it’s great to have a player of this quality and personality."

Gavi impressed during Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Valencia at the weekend

Gavi: the future of Barcelona's midfield?

Barcelona could be going through a rough patch at the moment but it's evident the club has a bright future and Gavi has a huge role to play in it. At just 17-years-old, the midfielder already plays with a lot of confidence, composure and maturity.

The Spaniard has the profile of a true Barcelona midfielder. He is adept with the ball at his feet, does well to retain it and also thrives in distribution. Gavi also possesses positional awareness, tactical brilliance and the ability to control proceedings from the center with ease.

All this was on display during Spain's UEFA Nations League clash with Italy last month, in which he gave the likes of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella a run for their money.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee