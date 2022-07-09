"He has such ability on the ball" - Paul Robinson tips teenager to be 'integral' part of Liverpool squad next season

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Fabio Carvalho is mature enough to cement his place in Liverpool's first team next season.

Carvalho is one of three players Liverpool have signed during the ongoing transfer window. He has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Reds, with Fulham bagging an initial sum of £5 million from his sale.

Having begun his senior career at Craven Cottage, the attacker has clocked just 255 minutes of Premier League football. Despite his lack of top-flight experience, Jurgen Klopp's side do not intend to send him out on loan this summer.

Robinson is also of the view that Carvalho does not need to spend time out on loan to be ready to play for Liverpool. Having been impressed with the 19-year-old's ability on the ball, the former Tottenham Hotspur star expects him to be an integral part of the Reds' squad next term. He told Football Insider:

“He is still very young. Klopp has showed that he is not afraid to put these youngsters in so I would expect him to get given a chance next season."

"I am a big fan of utilizing the loan system because it gives players a great grounding but I don’t think that is what is needed for Carvalho. He has had a full season in the Championship. He did excellently well."

"I think that season will have turned him from a boy into a man. It will have matured him. I think he will be an integral part of the squad this season. He is so good going forward."

"He has such ability on the ball. I think Klopp will use him. He will be a great addition to that Liverpool side.”

While Klopp is excited about working with Carvalho, he has admitted that he is undecided on the player's best role.

How did Liverpool new boy fare for Fulham last season?

Carvalho rose through Fulham's ranks before making his senior debut for them in 2020. He then had his breakthrough campaign with the Cottagers in the Championship last season.

The Portugal Under-21s international made 38 appearances across all competitions for Marco Silva's side. He found the back of the net 11 times and provided eight assists for his teammates in those games.

Carvalho played a key role in earning Premier League promotion as Championship winners last term. He will now be hopeful of establishing himself as a regular for Klopp's side in the Premier League.

