“He has the ability to read minds” – Chelsea coach lavishes praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga after FA Cup heroics 

Chelsea assistant coach Arno Michels praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his performance in the side's win against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Chelsea beat Plymouth 2-1 in extra-time, courtesy of a winner from Marcos Alonso, but it was Kepa's performance that has stood out for Michels. The Spaniard saved a penalty late in extra time to make sure the match didn't go into the penalty shootout.

After the match, Michels said:

"It is not just his penalty save but his performance. He has had very good performances in the last few matches. He is very reliable and has the ability to save penalties. It's hard to even beat him in training on penalties. He has the ability to read minds."

Kepa joined the Blues back in August 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6 million in a record fee for a goalkeeper. He fell down the pecking order, however, at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Edouard Mendy last summer.

However, recent performances in both domestic cup competitions, the FA Cup, have begun to catch the attention of many.

The FA Cup performance penalty save against Plymouth comes after two successful penalty shootout victories for the Blues in the Carabao Cup.

Kepa will be hoping his domestic cup competition heroics will see him usurp Mendy for a regular starting berth at Chelsea.

Could Kepa take the Chelsea number one jersey?

The fee that Chelsea paid for his services to Athletic Bilbao back in 2018 is certainly not befitting of a goalkeeper who is playing second fiddle.

But the talents of Mendy are clear to see. The Senegalese goalkeeper has been in fine form ever since his move to Chelsea from Rennes back in 2020 for £22 million.

Last season Mendy claimed 24 clean sheets in 51 appearances for the London outfit. His performances also saw him pick up the UEFA goalkeeper of the year trophy.

It'll be an uphill battle for the Spaniard to take the number one jersey. But he certainly is beginning to impress once again after his questionable period as a permanent fixture in the side's starting eleven.

The argument with former manager Maurizio Sarri is one that sticks with his reputation. He refused to be substituted in the Blues' loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final in 2019. His performances around that time and under former manager Frank Lampard led to the club's decision to bring in Mendy.

There had been rumors of the keeper departing the club at the end of last year. Italian side Lazio were reportedly keen to pick up the goalkeeper, but a move never sufficed.

Either way it is clear that he is up for the fight when it comes to being Chelsea number one, it's just his opposition is quite the challenge.

Edited by Aditya Singh