“He was not able to train” – Jurgen Klopp delivers worrying fitness update about Liverpool star ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered a worrying fitness update regarding midfielder Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Merseyside Derby.

The Reds will take on their arch-rivals Everton on Monday night (February 13) in a derby that could have a pivotal impact on both teams' fortunes this season.

Klopp has claimed that Thiago is set to miss the clash against Liverpool's rivals who are struggling in the relegation zone.

The German manager has explained that the Spain international has not trained because of an issue with his hip flexor muscles. Klopp said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by This Is Anfield:

“Thiago has some problems. I know the problem but I have to ask the medical department what I’m allowed to say! With the hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He was not able to train.”

Despite Liverpool's recent struggles on the pitch, Thiago has been almost ever-present in the starting XI in recent weeks.

The technically gifted midfielder has started in all 10 games since the FIFA World Cup break and 16 out of the last 19 in all competitions.

Along with Thiago, Fabio Carvalho also sat out of training on Thursday but the quartet of Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur, and Roberto Firmino all took part. Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita have impressed of late in the middle of the park alongside Thiago. They look certain to keep their place in the Spaniard's absence.

The former Bayern Munich man has played 24 games across competitions this season and has provided one assist.

Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to get rid of 22-year-old midfield

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged his former club to cash in on underperforming midfielder Curtis Jones.

The Englishman came through the youth ranks of the Merseyside giants. He has been a squad player for his boyhood club since making his senior debut in January 2019.

While he has won a total of five trophies during his time at the club, including a Premier League title, his growth as a player has been far from impressive.

Enrique has urged Liverpool to cash in on the flamboyant midfielder. He said (h/t HITC):

"I will not sell (Fabio) Carvalho. The only one I will sell from our youngsters (who all should be loaned out) of (Stefan) Bajcetic, Jones, (Harvey) Elliott, (Calvin) Ramsay and Ben Doak, it will be Jones. For me, he has run out of time, and we can get a good fee for him."

Jones, 22, has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in 85 games for the Reds.

