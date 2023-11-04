“He is an absolute buffoon”, “This is untenable” - Fans hit out at Arsenal star for disgraceful performance in 1-0 loss to Newcastle

Arsenal's flawless season took a dent as they faced defeat against Newcastle United, with a scoreline of 1-0 at St James Park on Saturday. This saw fans take out their frustration at goalkeeper David Raya, who made an error that led to the solitary goal.

The Gunners had showcased commendable tenacity by holding their ground against formidable teams. They had come away with wins or draws against Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City. But tonight was different as they squared off against a Newcastle squad that was brimming with confidence.

The match at St James Park was evenly poised, with both sides making significant strides, but neither breaking the deadlock. That was until the 64th minute when the scales tipped in Newcastle's favour.

A dramatic moment took place as Anthony Gordon's shot made its way past the line, a result of David Raya's misjudgment in handling a cross. The goal didn't come without its share of controversy. There was a prolonged VAR assessment, given suspicions of a potential foul leading up to the goal.

However, referee Stuart Attwell decided in Newcastle's favour, and Arsenal's efforts to level the score proved futile in the game's concluding moments.

While there were moments that saw Raya making crucial interventions to bolster Arsenal's defence, his singular lapse in judgment was all it took for the scoreline to tilt. The error didn't go unnoticed by the fans, and they took to X, with many expressing their disdain for Raya's performance in no uncertain terms.

One fan said:

“He is an absolute buffoon.”

Another warned:

“This is untenable.”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta slams "disgraceful" VAR decision in Newcastle's win over Arsenal

Following Arsenal's surprising 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United, Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta did not hold back his words at VAR. He deemed Anthony Gordon's match-winning goal an "absolute disgrace" and a blight on the reputation of the Premier League.

After an agonizing wait, during which VAR overseer Andy Madley reviewed the play, the goal was ultimately allowed, sealing Newcastle's victory. It also happened to mark the Gunners' inaugural loss of the Premier League season. In the aftermath of the match, during a press briefing, Arteta's frustration was clear, as he said (via ESPN):

"It's incredible we have to talk about the result. We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands up. I feel embarrassed. It is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's not a goal -- for many reasons. For a goal to be allowed, there are certain things prior to that, there are things not allowed in football, here or China or Japan or Portugal."

This season, the Premier League's deployment of VAR has come under fire, with multiple contentious decisions sparking criticisms from across England's top flight.