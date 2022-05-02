"He is an absolute specimen" - Ben Foster chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the eternal debate of who amongst them is the greatest of all time.

Praising the physical ability of the 37-year-old Portuguese international, the Watford goalkeeper said that Ronaldo is still 'number one'. He also added that for a player aged 37, Ronaldo is an 'absolute specimen' and those criticizing him are 'completely mad'.

Foster, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's first spell with the Red Devils, believes that the Portuguese international will continue performing at the top for at least a couple of years.

Speaking to the Mirror, Ben Foster said:

“The level is high as you like. For a 37-year-old, he is an absolute specimen. He is still rapid. He is just one of those who is a natural goalscorer. For me, in that eternal Messi v Ronaldo debate, he is still number one for me.''

“I think even this season people are completely mad that they think he is finished. He's not finished. Look how many goals he has scored, that's incredible. He is good to go still for another year or two at least.”

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford earlier this season and expectations from the club skyrocketed after his arrival. However, the team struggled in every major tournament and even Ronaldo himself was subjected to criticism from all corners.

Questions were asked if Manchester United did the right thing, bringing in Ronaldo late in his career.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner overcame the struggles and has become a regular name on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Ronaldo has scored eight of the last nine goals scored by the club, helping his team out in every Premier League clash.

Manchester United make offer for Lautaro Martinez as they look to lighten load on Cristiano Ronaldo

According to journalist Marco Barzaghi (via Express), Manchester United have offered Anthony Martial and £42 Million to Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker could partner Cristiano Ronaldo in attack if he arrives at Old Trafford.

United are desperately looking to sign a seasoned striker as they seek to rebuild their squad under their new full-time manager Erik ten Hag.

The Argentine striker has been in impeccable form for the Italian giants, scoring 21 goals in the ongoing season, surpassing his 19-goal tally from last season.

