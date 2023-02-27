“He is an absolute superstar” – Alan Shearer claims Arsenal star can reach Kevin De Bruyne levels

Footballer-turned-pundit Alan Shearer is a big fan of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and believes he can reach Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's level. The England international has been in fine form this season, helping the Gunners take a healthy lead in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal are currently leading the league table with 57 points from 24 matches. They have two points more than defending champions Manchester City, who have also played a game more than the Gunners.

Saka has scored 10 goals and assisted eight across competitions this season, playing an integral role in Mikel Arteta's side's rise to the top. Shearer has been highly impressed by the English attacker and believes he can reach Kevin De Bruyne's level in the future.

“I am a huge fan of his. I think what he had to put up with when he missed the penalty. The way he responded. He’s gutsy and he’s tough. He should take it as huge respect that teams are targeting him. They are going out to kick him. Teams don’t go out to kick poor players. They kick the best players. He is, without a doubt, one of the very best."

He added:

“I think he is magnificent for the Premier League. He is superb for Arsenal. If they can get him tied to that contract, what a boost that it will give to that football club. He is an absolute superstar,” Shearer told Premier League (via HITC).

The Newcastle United legend was also asked if Saka is the best right-sided attacker in the league. In reply to this, he said:

“Well, de Bruyne possibly. He can go onto levels like that, for sure. Absolutely, I do. I think he is a superstar in the making. He has a long way to go. But I love his attitude. People go out to try and kick him. They do kick him. But he keeps on coming back. He has a look in his eye ‘you don’t bother me. No matter who you are, no matter how hard you try to kick me. I am coming back at you’. I love that attitude.”

Arsenal fighting on two fronts

Arsenal are currently fighting on two fronts, the Premier League and UEFA Europa League. They are set to face Everton on Wednesday, March 1 in their next league assignment.

Their Europa League journey will resume with a Round-of-16 tie against Sporting on Thursday, March 9.

