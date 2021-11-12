"He could be an absolute superstar at Real Madrid" - Steve McManaman claims Manchester United star could excel if he moves to La Liga giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could excel at Real Madrid, according to Steve McManaman. The French midfielder's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next year.

There have been rumors suggesting Pogba is looking to terminate his stay with Manchester United and seek new pastures. Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have been tipped as potential destinations for the Frenchman should he leave Manchester United.

Former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman has backed Paul Pogba to shine at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

“I don’t mind Paul Pogba and there’ll be plenty of clubs who will want to take him once his contract at Manchester United ends in the summer. No problem at all. It’s an easy move for Real Madrid to take him. You’re getting him on a free so you’re really not taking much of a gamble.”

The former England winger believes Pogba can revitalize Real Madrid's midfield.

“So you take into account what you have in the team - they’ve got Luka Modric who’s 36, Toni Kroos is into his thirties, Casemiro will be 30 in February. That’s what you’re looking at. Of course, you’ve got a number of players in and around the squad as well. I don’t think it would be a big issue to bring Pogba in.”

Mcmanaman has detailed why Pogba is failing to perform at Manchester United

Even though the French midfielder is not delivering the goods for Manchester United at the moment, Pogba has an abundance of talent to turn things around.

“Is he playing well enough at the moment? No, of course not. That’s an easy thing to say. He was poor when he came on against Liverpool, against Atalanta he was really slow and got caught lots of times so his form hasn’t been good enough to walk into a Real Madrid team.”

He added:

“But saying that, he has had levels of form in the past, at Juventus and for France. He may feel a change is better for him and the fact that he’s on a free, there’ll be plenty of clubs who will want to take him. No problem at all.”

McManaman believes with better players around him, the Manchester United midfielder can play at a higher level.

“I don’t know whether the current United team plays to his strengths but if he goes to Real Madrid, they might. And if he’s got [Kylian] Mbappe or Erling Haaland in front of him he could still be an absolute superstar there.”

Pogba's time at Manchester United has been defined by his inconsistency and this season has been no different. Having begun the season with seven assists from his four matches, the Frenchman has failed to register an assist in nine games since.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pogba recently suffered an injury while training with his national team and is set to be out for a few weeks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra