“He is absolutely fantastic” – Tim Sherwood claims Liverpool star reminds him of David Beckham after Reds’ win over Brentford

Tim Sherwood was left awestruck by Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance during the Premier League home win against Brentford on Saturday (May 6). The Reds earned a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 13th minute winner.

Alexander-Arnold started as a right-back. While there have been questions over the player's defensive abilities, there's no denying his incredible passing range. Sherwood pointed thatand compared him with Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham.

He told the Premier League broadcast (via The Boot Room):

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a replica of David Beckham in that midfield area. He is absolutely fantastic.”

Alexander-Arnold played the entire game against Brentford. He completed 39 passes, including seven long balls. The full-back also completed three dribbles and had a shot on target.

The 24-year-old has managed nine assists in 44 games across competitions for Liverpool. The number is a testament to his highly regarded passing acumen. Alexander-Arnold has three goals, too.

The Reds, meanwhile, moved to within one point of fourth-placed Manchester United courtesy of their win. They have 63 points from 35 games. Jurgen Klopp's team, though, have played two games more than the Red Devils.

The Merseysiders return to action on May 15. They face Leicester City in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold recently spoke about Manchester City winning the league

Manchester City look like the frontrunners to win the Premier League this season. They hold a four-point lead over Arsenal atop the standings.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold recently spoke about how ruthless the Cityzens have been. In a recent interview with the We Go again Red Bull podcast, he said:

"The league’s obvious now, and I’ve said it for a while. If City are even anywhere close, if they smell blood at Christmas, New Year - it’s game over really; there's no stopping them once they start winning, and now at this point, I'd be surprised if they drew a game."

He added:

"I think it's just got to be mindset, I think it's just the messaging because they don't even go behind in games at this point. There's no messing around; there's no scares; there’s no ups and downs. Arsenal were exciting because they were dropping points, but in an exciting way. Whereas City, I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s like juggernauts."

While Liverpool have been Manchester City's closest competitor in recent years, the Reds have been far from their best this term. City, though, have kept up their usual lofty standards.

