"He is absolutely sick and tired of having to carry that squad" - Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo is disappointed with the 'dedication' of younger players at Manchester United

Broadcaster Piers Morgan believes Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is "sick and tired" of carrying the Red Devils' squad. He believes that the younger players at the club lack the drive and dedication to be successful at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese icon has been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer. As per The Times, he has asked the club to let him go if a suitable offer arrives.

He is reportedly frustrated by the lack of ambition shown by the club, having made just one signing this summer transfer window so far. He would also like to play in the Champions League instead of the Europa League with the Red Devils.

Speaking about Ronaldo's recent season at the club, Morgan said on Drive (via talkSPORT):

"I've had a lot of chats with him about this and I know that his frustration has been boiling and boiling and boiling throughout the year. Remember, he came to Manchester United again because he believed that he could win things with them and believed that he was going to be a missing cog in the wheel and they'd not only qualify for the Champions League, but that they might even win the league.

"I think he was incredibly disappointed by the general level of dedication, hard graft, enthusiasm and will to win, not to mention the hunger of that Man United squad. Particularly some of the younger players."

Morgan then mentioned Ronaldo's interview where he had hinted that the younger players don't want to take advice from the senior players. He said:

"He gave quite a cryptic interview at the start of the year when he said that when he was a teenager at United he was constantly asking advice from Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand – all of these older, brilliant players who were there."

He added:

"He was soaking up the advice but I got the impression from the interview that he gave that he's not been getting that at United. They don't really want to hear it. When you look at those younger United players, there's a lot of talent there but do they have anything like the drive needed, which comes from within, as Ronaldo says."

Morgan then concluded by highlighting how Ronaldo was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League last season with 18 goals. Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min were joint top-scorers with 23 goals as they both won the Golden Boot.

"He ended up scoring 24 goals last season, 18 in the league, second behind Son and Salah. He scored one more league goal than Harry Kane, who is nearly 10 years younger than him.

"This guy is supposedly supposed to be the problem at Manchester United. He's not the problem, and he's going to leave, I think, because he's absolutely sick and tired of having to carry that squad."

Ronaldo, 37, was Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season after joining from Juventus, with 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

However, the youngsters around him like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were quite disappointing. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table, missing out on Champions League qualification.

Manchester United could sign Paulo Dybala is Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have identified Argentina forward Paulo Dybala as an option if Ronaldo leaves. Dybala, 28, is currently a free agent after leaving Juventus this summer after the expiration of his contract with the club.

He was a key player for the Bianconeri since joining them from Palermo in 2015. He registered 113 goals and 48 assists in 293 appearances for Juventus in all competitions.

However, Dybala's wage demands could be a stumbling block in a potential move for him. Moreover, a lack of Champions League football next season for Manchester United might also hinder a potential move.

