"He accepts limits too early" - Thomas Tuchel claims 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder doesn't know how good he is after upturn in form

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Ruben Loftus-Cheek, saying that the English professional 'has got everything' a brilliant player should have. The German manager wants Loftus-Cheek to focus on the remaining games in the ongoing season and forget about making his place in England's World Cup squad.

Tuchel believes that the England international will grow as a better player for Chelsea and has a bright future ahead of him. Despite their Champions League exit, Tuchel praised Loftus-Cheek for his performance against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup semifinals clash, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel showered praise on the 26-yera-old midfielder. He said:

''He has everything. He has everything it takes to play otherwise I would not count on him. But he has heard it for so many years. He has heard it too much. He is a very nice, quiet guy. It’s not over confidence. It is the opposite and he needs to impose it by keeping focussed and pushing himself to this next game and to the physical limit.''

The Blues boss added that the club will continue to push the England international to achieve more as 'he is still in a situation where he accepts limits too early'.

He further said:

''I don’t think he is fully aware of what he can produce, what he can physically give. He is still in the situation where he accepts limits too early. He is used to that and this is where we are. We will keep on pushing. And hopefully he can produce more of these performances without being injured because this is another part of his story.''

Ricketts family-led consortium withdraws bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea

The Ricketts family-led consortium has withdrawn its bid to buy Chelsea Football Club. The consortium cited "unusual dynamics around the sales process" as one of the reasons for pulling out of the bid to buy the EPL club.

The remaining bidders for the Blues are LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca. Members of the Ricketts family partnered with US billionaires Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert for the bid. However, the two parties of the consortium did not agree on the final details of the deal despite several rounds of discussions.

