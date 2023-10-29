"He acted like a complete boot-licker" - When Carlos Tevez slammed Manchester United legend for sucking up to Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez once revealed the reasons for his extravagant celebrations in a 2009 derby clash after moving to Manchester City. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, he criticized Gary Neville for sucking up to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

This came after the defender stuck by his manager's decision to let go of the forward as the Red Devils signed Dimitar Berbatov from Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

In the interview, Tevez said:

"My celebration was directed at Gary Neville. He acted like a complete boot-licker when he [Ferguson] said I wasn't worth £25m, just to suck up to the manager. I don't know what the hell that idiot is talking about me for. I never said anything about him."

"I will never show a lack of respect towards anyone. Just as I was running off to celebrate the penalty I had scored, I came across Gary and I said to myself: 'Shut your trap, keep quiet.' I didn't go overboard in my celebration and it was directed at Gary, not at Ferguson and not at the fans," he added.

"I think he did the wrong thing because I was his teammate and I never said anything bad about him. He was ­saying that Ferguson was right when he said that I wasn't worth £25m, when he was saying this and that... I always respected Neville," Tevez said.

The game in question was a League Cup clash in January 2009 between the heated rivals. Tevez scored a penalty to put his side 1-0 up before bagging again to make it 2-0 in a game that City won 2-1.

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United player has to be 'pragmatic'

Onana has had a rough start to his Manchester United career.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Andre Onana needs to play his role depending on the situation of the game. The Dutchman was asked about the goalkeeper's ability on the ball ahead of the side's clash against Manchester City.

He said:

“So if it’s possible – in my philosophy, he has to do it every game [but] it is not always possible, so you have to adapt and this what I make clear. Even if you’re not playing well, if the team is not playing well, or you’re not playing to the standards you expect, you still have to win – so find a way to win, be pragmatic.”

Onana was signed by the club from Inter Milan for €50 million, replacing David de Gea. He was considered a better option for Ten Hag's style of play owing to his quality of distribution.

However, the Cameroon international has had some struggles to begin his Manchester United career. He silenced his critics with a late penalty save against FC Copenhagen, and United fans will hope that it will help kickstart his career at Old Trafford.