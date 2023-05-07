“He was actually cheap, absolutely bargain" - Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool star has been a 'revelation' for the Anfield club

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that his former club landed a bargain in the form of Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been ever-impressive for the Reds since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017.

Liverpool got the Egyptian for a fee of just £34 million, which looks like a bargain considering his incredible contribution to the club so far.

Former Liverpool and England defender-turned-television-pundit Jamie Carragher has hailed Salah as a revelation for the Merseyside club.

The Sky Sports pundit also insisted that Salah's transfer fee was an absolute steal from the Reds' point of view. Carragher said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He has actually been a revelation. He was actually cheap, absolutely bargain. Mo Salah was an absolute steal.”

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a topsy-turvy season this time out but Salah has still been impressive enough for the Reds.

This is the first time since his move to Anfield that Salah is not in the running for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The wide forward, fondly called the Egyptian King, has won three Golden Boots during his time for the Reds and is the fourth-highest scorer this campaign.

Despite his club's struggles, Salah has touched the 30-goal mark across competitions this season once again.

The former Chelsea player has found the back of the net 30 times while producing 11 assists in 48 games across competitions this season.

The 30-year-old scored the only goal of the game as Jurgen Klopp's side secured a hugely important 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, May 6.

Mohamed Salah makes Liverpool admission after record-breaking goal against Brentford

With his goal against Brentford on Saturday, May 6, Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player in the club's 131-year-long history to score in nine consecutive games at Anfield.

He also became the highest-scoring Egyptian in history, racking up 313 goals for club and country.

The 30-year-old reacted to the record as he told the media after the game (via Liverpool Echo):

"It means a lot to me. I feel at home here. I am happy. We just need to finish the season in the best possible way. We need to keep winning, so that was the main thing for us today. I’m glad that we did. Nothing mattered more than the three points. We just need to keep going."

Salah has also now scored 100 goals at Anfield and stands level with Steven Gerrard as the club's fifth-highest goalscorer ever (186).

