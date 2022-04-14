“He could adapt” – Luke Chadwick names Manchester United player who could be safe from summer overhaul at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes David de Gea could be safe from the club's expected overhaul this summer.

With Erik ten Hag being all but confirmed by the Red Devils as the next permanent manager, the Dutchman is expected to undertake a huge rebuild. The Athletic has reported that a deal has been agreed in principle with the Ajax coach to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

With United enduring one of their worst seasons in recent memory, sitting in seventh and rumours of unrest behind the scenes, many players could depart the club.

Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. The imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag won't change Edinson Cavani's future at Man United. He's still expected to leave on a free transfer in June, with La Liga as possible next destination.Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. The imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag won't change Edinson Cavani's future at Man United. He's still expected to leave on a free transfer in June, with La Liga as possible next destination. 🔴 #MUFC Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. https://t.co/8ixn5PeFtp

However, that doesn't include De Gea, who according to Chadwick, might be able to adapt to Ten Hag's style of play once the Dutchman arrives at Old Trafford.

Chadwick told (CaughtOffside) StrettyNews:

"Obviously different managers have different ways of playing. I would say David de Gea is competent with the ball at his feet; he’s got a nice ball-striking technique. United don’t really play out from the back at the moment, unlike Liverpool and City. I think De Gea could adapt to that style if he had to.”

The 31-year-old has been one of the few Manchester United players this season who can hold their head high in terms of their performances. Chadwick believes De Gea has been United's best player this season, continuing:

"Overall, I’d say De Gea’s been United’s player of the season again this year. He’s won that award so many times, and I think he’s in line to win it again, so I can’t see the new manager making a new goalkeeper a priority, but it depends on how he wants to play."

Chadwick did point out that Ten Hag could have his own goalkeeper in mind when he takes over. However, other areas of the Manchester United squad also need refreshing before a change of keeper. He concluded:

“If he wants a goalkeeper who takes the occasional chance and plays out from the back, then maybe he’ll have someone in mind who he wants to bring in. But in my opinion, De Gea’s been exceptional, and I think there’ll be a change in a number of other areas of this squad. It could mean some tough decisions with players who’ve been at this club for a long time, but I don’t see De Gea being a part of that.”

Is David de Gea safe from Manchester United's impending overhaul?

As Chadwick has said, De Gea has had a good season for Manchester United in what has been a woeful campaign for the club across all fronts.

That bodes well heading into a new era under Ten Hag, but there are questions over the Spaniard's suitability to play under the 52-year-old. De Gea isn't the most comfortable on the ball and at times can look indecisive when coming out of his box.

Nice to see someone admit desire is an issue within this squad. De Gea: “They [Everton] played Wednesday and they were tired but they had more desire than us, that is not acceptable. Very sad to lose today.” [ @ShamoonHafez Nice to see someone admit desire is an issue within this squad. De Gea: “They [Everton] played Wednesday and they were tired but they had more desire than us, that is not acceptable. Very sad to lose today.” [@ShamoonHafez] #MUFC Nice to see someone admit desire is an issue within this squad. 👏 https://t.co/iO5oE4AIKJ

Ten Hag tends to lean towards sweeper keepers, so it remains to be seen whether De Gea can adapt to De Hag's type of profile.

