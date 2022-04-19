"He adapted to Kylian" - Former Barcelona teammate claims Lionel Messi has changed his game because of PSG's Mbappe

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Ludovic Guily has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has changed his game because of Kylian Mbappe.

The 34-year-old joined PSG from Barca last summer. Expectations were high when the Argentinian forward arrived in Paris but he has encountered a somewhat difficult start to life in the French capital.

He has scored just three goals in 22 appearances in Ligue 1 for the Parisians and he has been lamented by not only the French media but fans too.

Guily has commented on the veteran forward's situation at PSG, highlighting how the legendary forward has had to adapt to playing alongside Mbappe.

He told French media (via Mirror):

"He (Messi) changed his game because he no longer has the physicality that he did ten years ago. He adapted to Kylian who goes 2000 miles an hour and who is the best player at PSG. It is his intelligence to say to himself: ‘Maybe I won't score 30 goals, but if I make 15 or 20 assists, that's good too.’ Even though I know he would like to be even more decisive.”

He continued:

“Leo has played on his inverted side (a left-footer on the right), as a striker, as number 10, it's up to him to find the right position with the coach (Mauricio Pochettino). He didn't lose his football ability overnight. He was also unlucky this season. Kylian does his job. Messi was already a passer in Barcelona, but he is perhaps even more so here.”

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Superb from PSG 🤩



Outstanding work from Mbappe who plays it to Lionel Messi for a brilliant finish! Superb from PSG 🤩Outstanding work from Mbappe who plays it to Lionel Messi for a brilliant finish! https://t.co/wW2f0rhtA4

Has criticism over Lionel Messi's first season at PSG been harsh?

A season of adaption for the legendary forward in Paris

When Messi made the move to the Ligue 1 giants last summer, there was a feeling that he was the last piece of the puzzle. He was expected to help the club get their hands on the long-awaited UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

The former Barca forward has found huge success in Europe's elite club competition during his glittering career, having won the trophy four times.

He was time and again Barcelona's main man during his sixteen seasons in Catalonia, scoring a remarkable 672 goals and contributing 303 assists in 778 appearances.

Umer @Iconic_Messi Lionel Messi's 21 G/A in 28 games during his first season at PSG being considered bad numbers really tells you how he is judged by different standards. Lionel Messi's 21 G/A in 28 games during his first season at PSG being considered bad numbers really tells you how he is judged by different standards. 🐐 https://t.co/yOeG08N1kl

But PSG already have a main man flourishing in the French capital in Kylian Mbappe, who is soaring towards superstardom.

Messi is therefore perhaps playing second-fiddle to Mbappe.

Despite not being the Parisians' main man, the 34-year-old still sits second in the Ligue 1 assists rankings.

Perhaps the Argentinian needed this time to settle into a new environment after having spent his entire career at Barcelona.

Of course, criticism is fair given the extraordinary talents he has shown in La Liga.

But some of the scrutiny that has come Messi's way is somewhat unwarranted given the contributions he is still making.

Next season will give fans a fairer analysis of the legendary forward's role at PSG.

